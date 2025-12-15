The Bubbles

I’m talking AI and crypto.

Starting with the latter, I consider it bubbly by definition. As Ryan C and I argued earlier in the year, it’s far too volatile to be a reliable store of value, and outside of crime, it has little to no use cases. The blockchain is a clunky, inefficient database. There’s already been numerous “crypto winters,” wherein Bitcoin’s value has tanked; it’s currently down almost 30% since early October.

If it were just the finance version of a bunch of dudes trading Pokemon cards, I’d be “whatever...” You want to gamble on an economically useless asset, be my guest. But it’s on the ‘26 watchlist because the legitimizing of stablecoins (a digital currency pegged to the dollar and used to buy crypto on the exchanges) due to the “Genius Act” creates systemic, and therefore, bailout risk to the financial system. Again.

Stablecoins, which I worry will start growing like weeds next year, are collateralized by US Treasury bills, and they’re not FDIC insured. Inevitably, one or more of them will “break the buck,” generating a run on all of them and a fire sale of Treasury bills to pay for their redemption. Mayhem ensues.

Re AI investment, debate is ongoing, but I thought Ryan and I made the right call here in the sense of identifying bubble characteristics in the sector. There’s been a ton of inked spilled on this question of whether AI is a bubble, but bottom line, we still think the valuations are inflated and revenue expectations don’t match up. Ryan point me to a recent Financial Times analysis documenting that while OpenAI projects its revenues with grow by a factor of 17 over the next five years, it is still expected to generate an operating loss of $77 billion.

Of course, the ice is much thicker under that skates of a Meta or Alphabet relative to the canonical pets.com back in the dotcom bubble days, though the investment/revs gaps in their AI businesses (vs. other lines of income) all remain very wide:

Still, while the AI bubble is on my watchlist, I don’t put high odds on it deflating much next year (I’m not personally disinvesting in the sector), though I can see more Oracle-type devaluations as it becomes clearer which ponies to bet on and which to avoid.

Trump As An Early Lame Duck

I’ve always thought a very fair assessment of Trump the politician is that his genius is in getting elected while his governance skills are non-existent. Weirdly, in a highly complex, $30-trillion economy, an incompetent president can coast for a long time if things are mostly fine. Cruising at 35K feet with no turbulence doesn’t test the mettle of a pilot.

But the minute you hit a bump or a crisis (COVID-19 in Trump 1), you’re in trouble, and that’s where Trump is now. It’s not just that he’s misplaying the affordability crisis; it’s that he’s making it worse (tariffs, deportations, chaos). His econ approval is in the tank as even his base isn’t loving all the foreign adventurism and ballroom construction vs. helping them with their struggles. Non-MAGA Trump voters seem pretty done with him…again.

He could, of course, recover, but I doubt it. He’s looking like a lame duck, a year ahead of schedule.

What does this mean for ‘26 politics and policy? That depends in part on whether this smidgen we’re now seeing of Rs acting slightly independently from Trump takes hold. An early test would be the potential repeat shutdown at the end of January. For Trump, who can’t stand dealing with Congress, these shutdowns are great. And they come with the added benefit of shutting down the gov’t dataflow, which, if you’re trying to convince people that up is down and down is up, is a real asset. But I’m sure members don’t want to go through that again so soon. I thus predict they’ll ignore the President’s preferences on this.

That part of his lame-duckness is desirable, but a wounded—and increasing checked-out, sleepy, incoherent—tiger with this much power is a dangerous tiger, as we’ve seen. To be clear, this guy will not go gentle into that good night. Still, on balance, the more irrelevant Trump becomes, the better for the nation.

The Labor Market

Of course, this is prominently on the watch list. Readers know I place the labor market at the heart of my analysis of the overall economy, as consumer spending, a partial function of paychecks, is a main driver of growth. It’s true that the wealth effect from climbing financial markets has increasingly driven spending and thus growth in recent quarters, and AI investment, bubbly or otherwise, has chipped in a lot too.

Summarizing forecasts I’ve seen, the general expectation appears to be that the jobless rate tops out at ~4.5%, which is about where we were in Sept (4.44%), monthly payroll gains remain on the low side, ~50K-75K, but given weak labor supply, that’s enough to hold the jobless rate where it is (we’ll know more tomorrow upon the release of Oct/Nov jobs data!). Then, with the equity market/wealth effect supporting the high end, and some tax liability reductions from the budget bill kicking in, things pick up a bit.

Sorry, but I’m less confident about that outlook, or at least I see more prominent risks. It’s all about layoffs, which have stayed down but which people are legit worried about. Employers are actively trying to figure out the extent to which AI can reduce their headcounts, which is contributing to the low-hire dynamics making it more of a slog for the unemployed to find work.

Meanwhile, stagflation, which means slower growing nominal pay and stickier inflation, is predictably reducing real pay gains. Also, at the sectoral level, I continue to see the combination of China’s amped up goods’ surpluses (the mercantile play I described last week; see new GS figure below) and Trump’s tariffs, which raise the costs of domestic production keeping manufacturing employment in its current slump.

Source: GS Research

It’s of course true that for years now, negative consumer vibes haven’t stopped pretty robust spending support trend, if not above-trend, growth. But that was pre-stagflation, when their was more job security and real wages looked stronger.

But the ‘26 labor market is on my watchlist because of the potentially toxic combination of stagflation, weaker real wage gains, increasingly negative vibes, and AI-curious employers.

What Else?

I’ll stop for now, but more to come on this, including lookbacks to what I got right and wrong this year. EG, I was spot on re the affordability issue having real legs and being a big drag for the Trumpies. I was spot off on my prediction that the Rs would invoke the nuclear option and end the shutdown by suspending the filibuster.

Finally, given that I turn 70 in under two weeks—still trying to figure out how that happened—I’m putting myself on the watchlist. One knows not how many years one has left, but that’s a birthday that pushes one towards making the most out of them!