Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Ken Luskin
Oct 7

What was left out of this well-written article is the 500 billion of liabilities that anthropics filing showed of which about 400 billion is firm contractual liabilities. If you add this to the approximate $900 billion of firm contractual liabilities of open ai, you arrive a figure of about 1.3 trillion.

The 1.3 trillion of liabilities is supporting the approximately 3 trillion of liabilities of the hyperscalers.

So it's just not less revenues to the hyperscalers. It will also cause a financial chain reaction of epic proportions because there's hundreds of billions of private credit loans that are being supported by the two cash burning machines.

Interestingly, 1.3 trillion is approximately the amount of subprime loans that were outstanding prior to the financial crisis.

The difference is that only about 15% of these subprime loans actually were defaulted on, whereas when the two cash burning machines default, the entire 1.3 trillion of liabilities will be defaulted on

The ripple effects in the financial markets and the economy will be huge

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Javaman
Oct 5

It's hammers and chef's knives. Erik Brynjolfsson proved PC gains required organizational capital—training, redesign—often 10x hardware costs. Today's AI repeats this mistake but in exponential terms: we're building durable data centers (hammers) for disposable GPUs (chef's knives degrading every 2-3 years), without factoring in restructuring how organizations work. We're investing trillions in infrastructure while skipping the expensive organizational transformation that actually drives productivity. In a world of screws, we will mostly have hammers.

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