As readers know, this Stack invariably analyzes some corner of political economics, typically using financial, macro, micro, job market, etc. data to answer a question or elevate a development I deem noteworthy. This post, while born of an observation from yesterday, is different. Today, I want to raise a few important questions directed towards proponents of other disciplines, as well, of course, of anyone who has thoughts about these queries.

In yesterday’s post, I argued that the economic damage from the war is a function of its length. At a pragmatic level, once you cap an oil or natural gas well, it can take a long time to bring it back online. The longer inflation stays above the Fed’s 2% target, the more we need to worry about dislodging inflationary expectations. That’s a jumping off point for this:

Historians: Help Us Understand How Nations Recover

A the core of this narrow question about the war is a broader one that I’ve long scratched the aging head about. How long will it take to repair the damage done by the Trump administration to American democracy, the economy, culture, social discourse, the media, the courts, foreign relations?

A flip answer would be forever, and that might be right. There’s a good chance we’ll never be the same, as we were never the same after the Civil War or the New Deal. But I’m sure historians have deeper insights from studying historical examples of nations recovering from periods of disruption, from existential shocks (Nazi Germany) to the rejection of authoritarians who didn’t blow up society but molded it to their wills.

To be clear, I’m not looking for a number, as in “it will take 3.7 years to get back to the America that predated Trump.” I’m thinking more about what can we learn from history about how nations recovered. The best answer would be something like a book entitled "The Road Back: What History Teaches Us About How America Can Recover from Trump.”

I say “book” or white paper because there must be many different parts to this solution, this path back. I’ve written about one here which I think is extremely important and probably doesn’t get enough attention (excepting my friends over at the Contrarian):

This is the project to examine the hacks the Trump admin found and close the loopholes.

[Their] skill set has enabled them to be quite good at hacking democracy. By which I mean finding all the places where laws are vague enough that they can interpret them however they want. They can exploit the fact that the legal system can be clunky, so they can break the law and wreak havoc while the the law catches up, or, of course, stack the courts their way.

It is essential, I argue, that everyone who enabled Trump be held to account, which means unwinding some of the legal insulation these guys are creating as we speak, like this decree that Trump and his families’ tax returns cannot be audited (which is, for the record, as close to an admission that you’re evading taxes as you’ll get from this crew).

But there’s much more to this recovery agenda, and it seems to me that political, social, movement historians must have some insights to share. If so, please suggest readings, links, etc. If not, please get to work.

Psychologists: Help Us Understand Vibes

A large strain of my work and that of many colleagues is trying to better understand the question I tackled the other day up here: why are people so mad? (If you want to hear me get into this live earlier this week, go to 6:57 here; and my co-panelists all made compelling points, I thought?)

Of course, I’ve pursued this question through the lens of economic sentiment, arguing that the cost-of-living, or affordability, is a large contributor to the persistent vibes gap—the gap between how people tell surveyers how the feel about the economy and the actual aggregate statistics. In that post, I broadened the argument to include: the broken social contract, the rigging of the game against regular folks, and the sense that nobody in politics has your back.

But what’s missing in my work is how people think about, understand, internalize their views about the economy. To give a concrete example, implicit in vibes gap research like this (with Daniel Posthumus) is a theory of how consumers’ memories work. Psychologically, how do people acclimate to shifts up and down in price levels? We’ve got ideas about this, but I believe they’d benefit from input from psychology.

Interestingly—and my colleagues should correct me if my impression is wrong—behavioral economists have not done much in this space (I once had a chance to ask Richard Thaler this question about understanding how people acclimate to price-level shocks and he agreed that there was little in behav econ on the topic).

But beyond this narrow price question, my hope is that those who think more deeply than I do about psychology—which will be about anyone; I’m more comfortable with spreadsheets than “feelings”—will broaden this out. If I’m right about that triumvirate of factors noted above re broken social contracts and rigged games, how do people incorporate that into their thinking, their vibes, and how they feel about their country? For that matter, what do psychologists think about vibes? Is that a thing in their world?

Do persistently negative vibes just make people want to give up on society and scroll social media and binge watch shows? Most importantly, what actions and messages will renew their hope?

As I wrote that last sentence, a name popped into my head: Mamdani. Readers know I’m a fan and endorse much of what I’ve seen from him, especially his affordability agenda. But what I’m talking about here is the positive vibes he engenders in his followers. To be clear, his specific composite works for NYC and wouldn’t work in more conservative geographies, but I’m not talking specifics here.

I’m talking about developing a better understanding of the psychology behind the pervasive negative vibes that have prevailed for far too long in this country. I talking about an answer to the question “What are Americans so mad?” from scholars who have a better understand than I about what makes people tick and what it takes to reset their clocks.

Thank you in advance, historians, psychologists, and knowledgeable readers for your help in developing a better, more-informed understanding of these essential questions.