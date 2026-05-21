Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Grace
8h

I’d love to see a LDL with Heather Cox Richardson!

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ej
8h

As a Psychologist I have a few observations. For many years now Fox News and right wing media have been trying to scare people and make them angry. It is the same tactic that all authoritarian regimes use: scare people, make them angry, and give them someone or something to blame for all their problems. They have successfully demonized every democratic politician and branded them as a threat to their homes, jobs and family. When you make people scared and angry you can easily manipulate them. Think of the lynching mob sof the old west or the KluKlux clan. A culture of hate, distrust and lack of personal responsibility has been created. This does not make people feel better. In fact, it will make them gloomier. In effect, you are asking them to move away from what inherently feels good--kindness and helpfulness. All of this is wrapped in a fake package of evangelical Christianity and patriotism. Deep down at a soulful level people know we are moving in the opposite direction of where we need to go. This creates a great sense of apprehension and discomfort.

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