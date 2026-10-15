Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Steve Dudock
Oct 15

What happens in a consumer economy when you deport consumers?

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Ellen
Oct 15

Many workers can't even work longer hours to make more money - e.g., salaried workers who aren't subject to overtime.

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