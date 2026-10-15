I pointed out yesterday that adjusting for inflation, real wages have been falling lately. Here are the two figures I highlighted:

The first shows the yearly percent change in real wages for both all private workers and for mid/lower-paid workers. The second shows the trend in the actual hourly wage for all privates-sector workers in Sept ‘26 dollars.

Labor economists like to focus on the hourly wage because it’s the basic building block of working-family incomes. Also, if your real wage is falling, the only way to get ahead is to work more hours. Since the Establishment data provides average weekly hours, we can look at this added dimension of labor income.

Better yet, we can use the following decomposition to breakdown the growth in weekly earnings as follows (all in growth rates):

hourly wage + hours worked = weekly earnings; weekly earnings - inflation = real weekly earnings.

Here’s that decomp for all private-sector workers (again, there are all percent changes). It takes a bit of unpacking but I think it’s worth it or I wouldn’t be bothering you.

I compare growth rates over two periods of identical length, pre- and post-war, as the war is the main factor responsible for the big swing in growth rates revealed by the analysis. Real weekly earnings were growing at 1% real per-war but they flipped to -0.9% post-war. That’s a negative swing, or deceleration, of almost two percent.

The decomp shows that a few factors explain the deterioration in real earnings. First, hourly wages grew 0.6% more slowly, post- vs. pre-war. Weekly hours increased but at the same rate in both periods (0.3%), i.e., no acceleration there to offset slowing wages. But the big story is…wait for it…faster inflation. It accelerated by 1.3%, explaining the lion’s share of the reversal.

Here’s the same table for mid/low wage workers:

Same story (these are about 80% of the first group, so no surprise there). Their nominal wages slowed a bit less, but their weekly hours also slowed.

So, what does this all mean??

First, though we often discuss affordability as if it only refers to what things cost, that’s just half the affordability story. The other half is your paycheck. And right now, Americans are being hit with tough news on both sides of that story.

It’s one thing to cope with high prices when your earnings are at least keeping pace with inflation. But when they’re falling behind…well, that makes for a much tougher equation.

When inflation-adjusted hourly wages fall, the only way for people to get ahead is to work more hours, but, at least since the war began and started pushing up inflation, the decomps show that this path hasn’t been enough to make up the difference: real weekly earnings are down 1% since the conflict began.

My estimate is that, absent the war, inflation would be about a point lower, ~2.7% instead of 3.7%. If that’s right, real hourly wages would be up slightly instead of falling. But if anything, inflation appears to be getting worse, not better—this morning’s Producers Price Index (wholesale costs) for September also came in above expectations.

Here, for example, is Zandi/Moody’s estimate of the war-induced increase in energy spending, including gas, diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel.

Source: Mark Zandi, Moody’s Analytics

It’s not just prices that have gone up. Since the war began, interest rates have climbed as well, mostly on expectations that the Federal Reserve will need to raise the interest rate they control to try to get inflation back to their target rate of 2%. The rate of the 10-year Treasury bill is up over a percentage point, and the rate on a 30-year mortgage is in the mid-sevens, from just below 6% before the war. That increase adds about $3,900 to the annual cost of financing a mortgage loan to buy the median home, even with a 20% down payment.

Based on this evidence, allow me to assert the following. This war of choice, ill-considered by an administration that is clearly in way over its head, unchecked by anyone who knows the challenges of the region, stands as one of the most egregious policy abuses of working families in recent history. People were already stressed by the high prices of housing, healthcare, childcare, groceries, with many digging into savings and/or borrowing to meet the basic demands of their household budgets. With that backdrop, the Trump administration first slapped a regressive sales tax—tariffs—on much of what people buy and then chose to pursue a reckless war in a part of the world with high risks to energy commerce, all the while dismissing affordability as a hoax.

If, in under three weeks, they and their enablers don’t pay a price for what they’re doing to prices (and rates), that will be evidence that something is fundamentally broken in our democracy. And vice versa: if they do pay an electoral price, it will mean democracy is still breathing.