My head is spinning with the news this AM, all of which, to be clear, is totally predictable (I wrote just yesterday about war-duration concerns). Rather than organize thoughts, let me just spill them out, with apologies if the smoke from my hair-on-fire gets in your eyes. I’ll also highlight some pieces you’ll want to read.

—Josh Boak’s take at AP on current econ conditions is a good place to start:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump promised that 2026 would be a bumper year for economic growth, but instead it has kicked off with job losses, rising gasoline prices and more uncertainty about America’s future. In his State of the Union address less than two weeks ago, the Republican president confidently told the country: “The roaring economy is roaring like never before.” The latest batch of data on jobs, pump prices and the stock market suggests that Trump’s roar has started to sound far more like a whimper.

—This slide from Neale (my guest for LdL tomorrow at noon ET!) and Ryan provides a powerful comparison of the gas price increases of various conflicts. As I write, the WTI oil price is circling around $100/barrel, up from $64 a month ago.

Robin Brooks recently pointed out that the oil/gas price disruption from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affected the roughly 10% of the global oil supply that Russia provides. Well, twice that share enters world markets from the now-shut-down Strait of Hormuz. Yes, some of that will find other routes to markets, but probably very little. The point is we shouldn’t be surprised that in their figure above, the gas price, up almost $0.50 from a week ago, is rising even faster now than it was in Feb of ‘22.

—What can be done to help US consumers facing this price spike in the near term? See Neale/Ryan on this also. The answer, aside from ending this benighted conflict, is “not much.” I’m surprised the admin hasn’t announced a release from the Strategic Reserve, which I still think is coming. I suspect their hesitancy is political: it will signal this isn’t the smooth, Maduro-style in-and-out operation they’d like to think it is. The Rs also went nuts when Biden did a SPR release in ‘22, in tandem with other countries, to help lower the global price. So, perhaps that’s a constraint too, though I don’t think this squad worries a ton about hypocrisy.

But it’s also true the SPR is a) only a bit more than half full, b) the US oil producers, all Trump allies, don’t relish the competition, and c) it takes some time for its releases to hit the market. It’s not like there are delivery trucks standing by, waiting for the POTUS to say the word. The gov’t must solicit bids from private refiners, select contracts, and schedule deliveries. That takes a few weeks to a few months.

Neale/Ryan go through the other options, but as I know from hard-won personal experience, none of them amount to much at all.

—The Iranians have replaced Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who appears to be a chip off the old block. Trump deems the selection as “unacceptable” and is threatening that the new leader “is not going to last long.”

Meanwhile, as I described yesterday, Iran continue to strike broadly in the Middle East, where our allied countries are quite reasonable complaining that we failed to notify them and ignored their warnings.

Yesterday, the Energy Sec’y, Chris Wright, said that tanker traffic through the Strait will soon resume and claimed a large tanker had just gotten through. But when pressed, his department would not confirm that claim or name the vessel. In fact, the ship that got through appears to have been a small tanker with “connections to Iran.”

Besides confirming that these jokers are in way, way over their heads, all of this threatens to extend the duration of the conflict, and as I’ve consistently argued, its economic impact is directly linked to its duration.

—Who’s Responsible? I should have led with this one. Obviously, the president stands atop the responsibility pile, along with those around him who never fail to endorse his worse instincts. But it’s the MIA Congressional Rs they deserve a heavy dose of blame here (many Ds are making good noises but they have little power). Throughout Trump’s second term, I and many others have inveighed against the fact that these do-nothing men and women are still drawing a paycheck, but this is beyond the pale. I can think of few more profound Congressional responsibilities than taking a stand on the decision to go to and stay at war.

Their abrogation of this responsibility is beyond shameful.

More to come…