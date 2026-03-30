Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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leveymg's avatar
leveymg
16h

If you can't afford a decent home, pay your student loans, and cringe at the supermarket checkout line, you're not "richer" than your parents or grandparents were. Period. Those are the only indicators that matter to most Americans. Most are, by those real-life standards, poorer than families were in the 1970s.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
15h

Big question Jared! Why is the scale in the income graph different on the left Y axis and the right Y axis? It seems to show in 1970 less than 5% of households had income less than $50,000, while in 2024 about 30% of households had incomes of less than $50,000. That's a horrible result!

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