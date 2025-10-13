Way back in my youth, my first apartment was on Tiemann Place in West Harlem, NYC. It was very affordable, largely because the elevated subway, which ran every few minutes and was extremely loud and screechy, ran right outside my window. But I eventually got used to it.

What does that have to do with the price of eggs rare earths? Let me explain.

In retaliation for China’s proposing newly announced export controls on refined rare earth materials (metals and magnets essential for much tech production, including EVs, phones, defense equipment), last Friday, President Trump threatened a new 100% tariff on Chinese goods exports, to go into effect Nov 1.

He’s already walking it back, assuring us over the weekend that “it will all be fine,” which is leading equity futures markets to rally so far this AM.

I suspect this is just more negotiation in public, versus the old-school, behind closed doors arguments that folks like me grew up with, though there’s of course a risk that I’m wrong, in which case, we would essentially erect a Chinese trade embargo. But a few weeks ago, we ramped up our own export restrictions in a way that will affect Chinese commerce, and now they’re punching back. Back in the day, these backs-and-forths would have been dealt with at the negotiating table. Now, they happen on social media. Whatevs.

I’ve long argued that the problem with this aspect of Trumponomics is that the tariff negotiations never end, which, at least in theory, means endless uncertainty for importers, retailers, and the Fed, who wants to “look through” tariffs as a one-time price pressure that raises the price level but doesn’t de-anchor price-setters inflationary expectations.

I still think that’s a problem, but note this figure, which tracks trade-policy uncertainty by tracking the frequency of relevant terms in the media.

It soared to unprecedented levels but has since come down by about half, given recent perturbations (this would not yet reflect the latest China flareup). Given the ongoing negotiations with most of our major trading partners, I’d argue that the partial reversal in the figure is explained by the TPE (Tiemann Place Effect). At this point, the one thing we can be certain about is the steady flow of uncertainty.

After all, trade flows continue apace, though we’re trading less with China and more with other Asian trading partners (though some of that other Asian trade includes transshipped Chinese goods). The trade deficit as a share of GDP is the same 3% it has averaged since 2010. The tariffs are causing all kinds of responses, from lower import prices, inventory front-running, margin compression, and, of course, at the end of the line, higher consumer prices (Goldman Sachs estimates core PCE inflation is 0.4% higher due to tariffs, so 2.9% instead of 2.5%).

None of this makes the sweeping tariffs, many of which could soon be deemed illegally implemented (SCOTUS will hear the case in early Nov.), any less of an own-goal kick. It’s just that a) imported goods are 11% of our GDP, less than half the share for e.g., EU countries, and b) while some smaller, less capitalized and insulated businesses have been hit hard by the tariffs, others, at least so far, have found ways to cope.

Last thought on this, for now. Rare earths are not that rare. They can be hard to extract but we’ve got ample deposits here in the U.S. What we don’t have is refining capacity, of which 90% resides with China. This is thus a strong candidate for industrial policy, and some of that has been afoot in recent years, but it is a huge challenge with long lead times. But if your U.S. industrial policy scorecard is currently limited to clean energy production and semiconductors, you should consider adding rare-earth refining capacity.