Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
5hEdited

Oh, Jared, I understand your frustration. I have been following this situation from afar, and I feel deeply for all of you. The situation here in Brazil is chaotic as well, but the difference is that the Brazilian presidential election does not impact the rest of the world, which is a relief. I truly hope that you can hold on to hope, even if it feels like small glimmers scattered across the U.S. Hope is important and should be nurtured. You still have a couple of years before the next presidential election, so hang in there, Jared.💗🙏🏻

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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
5h

"Half the battle for the Ds is convincing them they can make a positive difference in their lives. The other half is doing so."

Unfortunately, the third half of the battle is having elections reflect the will of the population. Structural issues (the Senate favors smaller states, gerrymandering) and voter suppression limit the ability of the majority of the population or even the majority of the voters to get the policies they desire.

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