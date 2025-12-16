In its effort to restart the dataflow after the long government shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics today released jobs data for November and partial data for October (just Establishment Survey data, i.e., payrolls, not unemployment). The data show that the US job market continues to slow, characterized by higher unemployment and slower job and wage gains. It’s a worrisome report in that should this deterioration continue, the job market will cease playing its critical supportive role to both growth and living standards that it has been playing since the post-COVID jobs boom. We’re not there yet, but I’m worried that this is the direction of travel.

The table below organizes the tippy-top line numbers:

The first thing you notice is higher unemployment, which is up to 4.6%, though that’s not as big a jump as it looks, as it went from 4.44% to 4.56%. What’s more worrisome is the recent trend climb in Black unemployment, which popped up to 8.3% in November. Here’s the full series, with the Oct rate (remember, that’s lost forever) interpolated as an average between Sept and Nov.

I’m definitely not saying we’re in a recession; real GDP growth is pretty solid, in part on the back of AI investment; layoffs are still pretty low. But I am saying you don’t see this sort of pop in Black unemployment outside of recession.

The next thing you notice from the topline table is the big job decline in October of over 100,000. That’s wholly due to the decline of federal gov’t jobs, as the BLS explains here:

Federal government employment continued to decrease in November (-6,000). This follows a sharp decline of 162,000 in October, as some federal employees who accepted a deferred resignation offer came off federal payrolls. Federal government employment is down by 271,000 since reaching a peak in January.

So, we need to look at private payrolls, and we need to smooth out their path. Here’s the 3-month average of the monthly changes, showing a clear deceleration.

So, let’s go through this labor-market-slowing hypothesis step-by-step, focusing more on trends then monthly data points (I should also note that survey issues related to the shutdown raise the margin of error around these Oct/Nov estimates):

The increase in unemployment is, for my money, the most reliable indicator because it includes it captures the unemployed as a share of the labor force. We know, in part due to Trumpian immigration policies, that labor force growth has slowed and that therefore, the breakeven monthly jobs number—the number of jobs needed to hold the jobless rate steady—has also gone down. But rising unemployment tells us labor demand is lagging behind labor supply.

The increase in Black unemployment, as noted, is often a harbinger of a deteriorating labor market.

The slowing of the hiring rate appears to continue though we don’t have the flows data we need to measure it (with not Oct data from the Household Survey, we can’t measure the flows from Oct==>Nov). But the private payroll survey trend above tells that story pretty well.

Layoffs, however, will bumping up a bit, remain relatively low, something we’ve also seen in the UI data. As far as I can tell, employers remain in low-hire, low-fire mode.

The slowing of wage gains: This one is particularly important as a) it is combines a lot of the above dynamics, and b) it’s a key determinant of affordability and living standards, especially in climate wherein inflation is hewing closer to 3% than the Fed’s 2% target. The 3.5% yearly increase for private-sector workers beats inflation, but maybe by just around 0.5% (we’ll get November CPI later this week). That helps explain why people are feeling more pinched right now.

In terms of sectoral job changes, the job creation we’ve seen has been quite concentrated in health care. I borrowed this figure from a Heather Long tweet, showing 6-month changes (it combines health care with pvt education jobs but that bar is driven by health care). Manufacturing continues to shed jobs, down 5,000 last month, 63,000 this year, and an economically meaningful 200,000 since its peak in February 2023. This decline predated Trump’s tariff onslaught, but those import taxes certainly aren’t helping.

Finally, retail sales for October also come out this AM—when it rains, it pours! The topline number was flat with pullbacks in spending on cars and eating out, but the so-called core number—the one that flows into GDP—was up 0.4%, suggesting consumers spending is still probably pretty solid, but it’s likely shifting toward being more driven by high end wealth effects than strong paychecks.

Bottom line, the US economy continues to plough ahead but the job market, which is at the core of the growth engine, is evidently slowing. It’s not falling off a cliff, but its fragile, and that fragility is showing up in slower job gains, higher joblessness, and slower wage growth. It’s still a bit hard to see through the data fog and the impact of the shutdown both on government jobs and the dataflow itself, but from everything I’m seeing, the trend is not our friend.