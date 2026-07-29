Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
5h

Every utterance is geared to November 3rd, not to the classic role of the FED, Warsh will be brief, and opaque, any Warsh commentary must be “spinable,” the Rs just want to avoid any aroma of bad economic news

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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
5h

Yes - the threat to the inflation anchor is a serious problem. Long enough periods of "transitory" inflation affects expectations leading to increased inflation.

I hope someone asks Warsh today about transparency on plans for rates and transparency on reaction functions. The distinctions is important. Market forecasts being split 1/3-2/3 for a raise or hold is not good. Uncertainty breeds risk premiums and volatility, neither of which are helpful.

His idea that we'd get some sort of pure market signal without Fed guidance is foolish. The market takes into account its expectations of Fed actions no matter what the Fed does or does not say.

I'd also like to know if not mentioning the Fed's maximum employment mandate, while repeatedly mentioning the price stability mandate, is meant to send a signal.

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