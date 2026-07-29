As noted yesterday, I don’t think the Fed raises the Fed funds rate later today, but the market odds that they do so remain above one-third. But if they should go there, here’s an analogy as to their rationale.

It’s clear from their statements that many on the FOMC are getting a bit tired of supply-side, look-through excuses for why inflation is above target. To be fair, those supply-side excuses are not wrong, as the figure below from Goldman-Sachs Research shows. While a bit of the excess inflation is demand-side (AI’s “picks and shovels”), most is Trumpian inflationary tariffs and war, which GS expects to fade.

Maybe the GS forecast is right, but the more hawkish FOMCers are worried that maybe it’s not. And even if it is, they believe a hike is needed to show that their patience is expired and they’re serious about getting back to the Fed’s 2% target inflation rate. Which is why I predict a few dissents today to the rate-hold majority.

From those members’ perspective (if, in fact, I’m right about the vote), it’s a bit analogous to your partner coming home drunk night after night, yet every night they have a new excuse.

“I had a bad day at work—somebody cut me off in traffic—we had an office party.”

Eventually, you're like, "enough excuses--you need to get help!"

Note that this is subtly different from the much more common analogy of the Fed pulling away the punchbowl. That’s a reference to economic overheating. The party’s gotten too damn wild and a bunch of people who shouldn’t be dancing at all are wildly doing so, knocking over lamps and busting furniture.

But the current economy’s not overheating. The risk instead is that price setters start to question how serious FOMC members really are about the inflation side of the mandate, i.e., it’s a threat to the inflation anchor.

To be clear, if I were there, I would neither raise nor dissent. At least not quite yet. I wouldn’t want to surprise markets; interest rates, especially the mortgage rate, are already elevated; I suspect the GS forecast is ballpark right; and, in terms of its economic impact, a rate hike doesn’t help with most of the excess inflation in the picture above.

But I would be increasingly worried about my inebriated partner, and I might even be organizing our friend group to stage an intervention if they keep coming home that way.