Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Wicked Good Government's avatar
Wicked Good Government
4mEdited

Great analysis!!! Thanks for the quick take Jared!! Global instability as far as the eye can see can't help but drive up risks and interest rates as supply disruptions inevitably become the status quo.

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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
21m

How often does the Fed stop at just one hike? The fed futures market expects one or two more hikes this year.

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