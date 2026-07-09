The war’s not over, and thus, oil’s heading back up, with retail gas right behind. The national average pump price was about $3 prewar, climbing to $4.50 at its peak when the war shut down transit through the Strait of Hormuz, falling to about $3.80 as the shaky ceasefire took hold and tankers began moving again. This morning, the gas price is up a nickel to $3.85.

In other words, these prices are highly elastic to flows through the SoH, so that is what I watch most closely. Here’s a useful chart on that from GS researchers, showing that thru Tuesday of this week, flows picked back up to around 40% of prewar levels. But note how the June 28 bar dips following a reported attack.

Which is consistent with this BBerg headline from this AM:

And it’s not just the heat price. It’s the humidity volatility. Using price data since the war started and a same-length period before the war, I calculated the standard deviation in the oil price:

Being risk averse creatures, we humans and our businesses tend to experience such ups and downs in prices as elevated angst.

Moreover, given the depletion of physical inventories, we’re not ready to go back to war. From this AM’s WSJ:

Stockpiles are still so low that the central U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Okla., has reached operational limits that would make withdrawing more crude challenging. Meanwhile, inventories in the government-run Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a system of salt caverns on the Gulf Coast, keep falling and sit at the lowest level since 1983.

So, are we headed back to conflict conditions that preceded the latest, now defunct, ceasefire? I don’t think so. The analysis I’m seeing that makes most sense to me (e.g., Tobin Marcus and the Wolfe Research team) argues that this is a predictable result of an “ambiguous MOU” that “sowed the seeds of its own destabilization…” Iran believes it can and should have some control of the SoH, which the US will not accept. Iran doesn’t want to go back to blockades and war-level strikes, but it knows that Trump is highly sensitive to economic impacts, in no small part because he said so.

The fact that the 10-year yield is up about 10bps and the 30-year mortgage rate is 6.7% this AM are the types of numbers Trump doesn’t want to see, and the precise sort of leverage the Iran regime is pulling for. The guy does seem to watch the bond market.

So here we are. I doubt we’ll see full re-escalation and consider these actions to be flexes by each side to nudge the (damagingly imprecise) negotiations their way. But one cannot shake—and reality continues to reveal—that neither side really knows what it’s doing here.