Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
9hEdited

What a mess Trump has created. He truly has the Midas touch, but in a negative way. Both Republicans and Democrats are making their own messes as we approach the midterm elections, which seem to be up for grabs. This situation is exhausting, Jared. I admire you and your team for closely following all of it. Thank you!

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Willi
9h

I think Trump probably listens to Bessent when it comes to bond market action. I suppose borrowing costs could even put a crimp on the cash he needs for his grandiose plans, aside from the political fallout

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