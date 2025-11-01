Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Schmidt's avatar
Bill Schmidt
10h

79 million people voted for this and they're getting it "good and hard" to paraphrase H L Mencken. Whether they will learn anything from the experience and whether it will change their future votes (if there are any) is doubtful, based on past experience

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Partha's avatar
Partha
6h

Trump's, and by extension America's, response to immediate needs like hunger and poverty is to go into a fantasy land of cryptos and AI. Perhaps that is how creative destruction works. But , for now, I see a lot of destruction and not nearly enough creation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture