Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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LM's avatar
LM
11h

Jared, I hope you know and take pride that your commentary here is an invaluable public service. Your straightforward explanations combined with an insider’s perspective really help us proles make some sense out of all the nonsense!

Why isn’t there more flexibility in tax rates? My take is that republicans have made taxes politically poisonous, but maybe I’m just being partisan.

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Jack Leveler's avatar
Jack Leveler
13h

How do tariffs show that the gov't can raise new revenue? Trump's wild claims about this are always dismissed as unsubstantiated (where are these revenues?) and/or nullified by the fact that they are passed on to consumers as the higher costs of imported goods. Please explain.

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