My SIEPR (Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research) colleague Neale Mahoney have a new piece out today on the affordability agenda. I’d say “exciting” new piece but that would be self-serving, though that’s how I feel about it.

Our motivation is that affordability is a bit like the weather: Everyone talks about it but nobody does anything about it. In some cases, like groceries, it’s a fundamentally hard problem because, as we point out:

Policy interventions to lower grocery costs are inherently challenging because the government has much less direct involvement in this sector relative to, say, health care, wherein federal and state governments account for about half of spending.

In other cases, like healthcare and childcare, the constraints are often political. Both are essential services, both are straining the heck out of family budgets, but we’ve still failed to take the necessary steps to increase their affordability (listen to Sen. Warren’s extremely compelling take on childcare in this context from this recent interview).

So, we decided to a) write down the economic principles that we thought should be top of mind when crafting policy in this area, b) present a three-legged stool policy framework: enhanced supply, direct subsidies, and competition policy, and c) provide examples of policy ideas worth pursuing in some of the most prominent goods and services in this space, including housing, healthcare, childcare, groceries, and electricity.

Re principles, we start with the obvious—to us, not to the Trumpies: do no harm. We then agree with the Abundance folks that clearing out procedural sludge is a precondition for quicker and cheaper supply expansions. We then make a important distinction between currently supply-constrained and unconstrained markets:

Providing subsidies to consumers is a tempting one-size-fits-all solution to affordability issues. But it works best in settings where supply is elastic enough to accommodate the increased demand. In supply-constrained markets, subsidies primarily result in higher prices with a diminished net-of-subsidy effect on affordability (but a big price tag for the government).

Next, we walk into one of the more controversial policies in this space, price controls. Like all economists, we worry a great deal that while controlling prices sounds great to people struggling with affordability, price signals are still important, and if you jam them, you’ll end up exacerbating your supply shortfall. But we don’t stop there.

…in some markets such as housing, even the most aggressive policies to expand supply operate on a medium-to-long-term horizon, leaving open the question of how to address voters demands for immediate relief. Faced with this challenge, policymakers have sometimes turned to price controls, such as rental control in housing markets. Such policies carry a significant risk of unintended consequences. By limiting prices that landlords can change in the future, they reduce incentives to build more housing today, thereby working at cross purposes to the affordability objective. That said, there is at least a conceptual case for targeted, time-limited price controls focused on existing properties with carve outs for renovations (and any new building)…

Too often in this space, economists ignore the time gap between stressed families today and higher-supply-generated affordability in the future (if you hear Bharat Ramamurti talk about affordability, he will correctly and strongly emphasize this point). Even in a future world where we have successfully reduced past-their-sell-by-date building restrictions, this time interval cannot be ignored. This means economic policymakers have a get out of their comfort zone and think about ways to deliver relief in the interim, of which temporary price controls are, in special cases, a viable candidate.

Here are the three legs of the affordability stool:

Enhanced supply: While many regulations have societal benefits that justify their costs, removing procedural sludge that makes it too slow and expensive to build in this country would over time significantly increase the supply and lower the cost of the goods and services that constitute the affordability crisis. Direct subsidies: In at least three cases — housing, health care and child care — taking down inefficient and friction-inducing barriers will not fully ease affordability constraints. Direct subsidies are needed for low and sometimes middle-income households to afford these goods and services at market rates. Competition policy: In sectors like health care and food production, among others, insufficient competition pushes up prices and reduces choice, all while generating excess profits for existing companies. Enacting pro-competitive policy can promote affordability, increase choice and make the economy more efficient.

The rest of the piece goes through examples that we fit into these buckets. To be clear, we’re not writing legislation here, just laying out ways to apply the three legs to the solutions to this profound challenge.

Our hopes for the piece are at least twofold. One, as the political season heats up, I guarantee you that every politician will be claiming that she’s going to make life more affordable for squeezed American families. The proper response must be: “Great…how?” We’ve tried to craft a framework within which answers to that question comfortably sit.

But, and here’s our second hope, we’re nowhere near claiming we’ve exhausted the topic. We encourage other policy-minded folks in our field to read and critique what we’ve written and to offer their own ideas to expand affordability. As we put it in our conclusion: