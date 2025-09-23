Jared’s Substack

Marc Jahr
15h

You are more than generous to give credit to the “Abundance” agenda, but I prefer Trevor Jackson’s assessment in the New York Review of Books,

https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2025/09/25/how-to-blow-up-a-planet-abundance-klein-thompson/

It is simple (and simple minded) to attribute our problems to “bureaucracy” and “red tape” and offer up the solution of “deregulation.” But it begs the question of which “regulations” you throw over board and which you keep.

Someone once wrote that ‘rules and regulations are the administrative scars of past mistakes’ (or something like that.) Do you tear off the scar tissue and reopen the wound? How much bleeding are you willing to tolerate

For example, It’s a favorite mantra, particularly of Conservatives, to eliminate “waste, fraud, and abuse,” but the more you try to squeeze out of your systems every bit of it, the more congested the process becomes. So, how much are you willing to tolerate, to allow for greater efficiency?

Your focus on “affordability” is an infinitely

more compelling and intellectually accessible agenda. It got Zohran Mamdani to the place he is today.

Abundance by itself will not necessarily result in affordability. Undoubtedly, supply matters, but in the realm of housing, it will not necessarily translate into affordability; certainly not over the short term, but probably not over the long term either. Other financial and regulatory instruments have to be deployed to get to market affordable to all.

The “affordability” agenda gets you to those questions and solutions; “abundance” does not. And folks instantly understand what “affordability” means to their everyday life; “abundance?”

If there were an abundance of super yachts in the world, the ship builders would simply knock down the price. And 99 .9% of the people still couldn’t afford ‘em.

A focus o

Mason Frichette
10h

Ideas and proposals are important. Let's be realistic, in this atmosphere, with an ignorant fascist in the White House, a supporting political party of spineless bootlickers, and a radical mob of dictator enablers on the SCOTUS there is virtually no chance that any positive policies will be enacted before 2029. On the contrary, the damage will continue to mount.

The current leadership of the Democratic Party is inept and embarrassing. There are only a handful of Democratic senators who are up to the challenge and some of the best are old and may lack credibility with younger Democrats, simply by virtue of their age. I consider Senator Warren to be exceptional, but she's in her seventies. Sanders, is even older, but to his credit he has been a constant opponent of the worst attitudes and practices of the party. Other senators are unreliable, doing something positive one day and following that up with something appalling such as joining with war criminal Bibi Netanyahu for PR photos. John Fetterman must be replaced.

I feel strongly that Schumer and Jeffries should be also be replaced. Nancy Pelosi may have ended the exclusivity of the "Old Boys Club," but there is still too much emphasis on the way things have always have been done. Unfortunately, there are too many Democrats who live in a fantasy world where the goal is moderate, bipartisan deals with Republicans.

In September 2025, the Democratic Party is simply incapable of providing the kind of leadership we need. However, the most serious problem is the electorate. When faced with a choice of a perhaps unexciting Democratic candidate -- Kamala Harris -- and an extraordinarily depraved, incompetent, and dangerous criminal, the voters elected Trump in the most irresponsible display of voter failure in US history. The electorate won't be any smarter in 2026 or 2028. They may have soured on Trump, but they will still send countless Republicans to House and Senate, and the lessons they will have learned, if any, will almost certainly be the wrong ones. Abandoning rationality and reality in 2024, they "believed" Trump would lower prices. The level of ignorance, and yes, stupidity that that required is truly horrifying. Everything anyone needed to know to reject Trump was well known and ignored by 77 million voters. Some of those were in lockstep (or goosestep) with Trump. But others were simply demonstrating that they really aren't competent to vote. There is no reason to believe that will change. For the long term salvation of democracy, it won't be enough in 2026 and 2028 that voters, if given the chance, will turn away from enough Republicans to elect small Democratic House and Senate majorities. What will matter is will they do that for the right reasons, which require a complete reevaluation of what the American right has become. And that will require the expenditure of an amount of time and effort to become well-informed that I don't believe most Americans will be willing to do. They'll still have plenty of time for their favorite sports and teams. They will still rot their brains on social media, but they won't read history or research issues or expand their understanding of economics. If they don't do that, they will be just as easily manipulated as they were in 2024 and the US will continue to fail as it is failing now.

