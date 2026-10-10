When I started driving in the early 1970s, gas was about $0.40/gallon. Yet, you don’t see me comparing that price to today’s $4.30 in Northern VA, or the $6.50/gallon out here in Palo Alto (though that’s in part because I’m zipping around on an e-bike!; if I may complain for a sec, I wish Alexandria, VA had 25% of the excellent bike lanes they have out here).

The reason, of course, is that over time, people acclimate to higher prices, which are typically offset—on average, which is a non-trivial distinction—by higher earnings and incomes. If not, we’d always be walking around thoroughly upset about how much things cost. Except that since the pandemic, that pretty much describes where folks have been at.

Why the lack of price acclimation?

The WSJ recently looked into this from a perspective I’ve touted since my days at the White House: the pandemic shock to the price level. Here’s a key figure from the article…(the “cumulative inflation rate” measures the percent change in the price level over a longer period than the usual inflation rate take of a month or year):

I prefer a longer, historical take. The figure below—6-yr changes in the CPI, same as above, just in time-series format—makes a few important points. First, the pandemic-era spike in the price level was big, but it wasn’t as big nor as long-lasting as the late 1970s spike. And yet, according to economic sentiment measures through that period, people’s vibes went up and down with the business cycle, versus today’s pattern of negative vibes regardless of the macro indicators.

High inflation was a lot more embedded in the economy back then, making the post-pandemic shock particularly…shocking. As Daniel Posthumus and I argued: “a huge storm after a long calm can be more upsetting to people who are not used to bad weather.”

Moving into developments that are so important right now, on the cusp of an historically consequential election, take a close look at cumulative rise in the price level since 2020, circled in the figure above. Now, let’s bring that down to the price level in a figure that, to me at least, says a lot about why peeps are so persistently bummed out.

This simply takes the 2013-19 trend in the price level and extends it out to today, plotted against the actual CPI level. You can easily see how the pandemic price-level shock was such a shock to what folks were used to, but the fact that the gap between the pre-pan trend and the actual level keeps widening makes it a lot harder to acclimate to the new level.

And then, of course, there’s the wage side of the equation which is also where the circled Trump wiggle at the end of the figure comes into play. You simply can’t acclimate to higher prices if your hourly wage isn’t keeping up, and at least according to the Establishment survey data from the monthly employment report, war-induced inflation has led to what next week will show up as 7-months in a row of yearly real wage losses.

Sources: BLS, Cleveland Fed forecast of Sept ‘26 CPI (0.53%)

The WSJ has a revealing chart on that, comparing 6-year cumulative hourly wage gains against a bunch of specific prices. All’s I can say is eat your fruits and vegetables, folks:

I dislike when people employ the clickbait moniker “the chart that explains everything!” But these charts explains everything.

Kidding!! (Not kidding…)

I do think those last three figures, especially the pre-pan-price-level-trend one, pack a lot of explanatory punch as to why people keep telling pollsters that their biggest frustration right now is the “cost-of-living,” which I’ve come to view as a statement about price levels, not inflation.

Moreover, people seem to really understand that Trumpian own-goal kicks—tariffs and the war—are playing a role in widening these gaps. Politically, if you believe the polls—and I’m not sure I do—electoral majorities are holding Trumpian allies accountable for enabling him in worsening their living standards.

This is very much as it should be. If democracy is still working, then the data in the figures above should, in about three weeks, translate into political accountability.

And yes, that’s a very big and very important “if.”