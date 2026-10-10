Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Ursus canadensis's avatar
Ursus canadensis
Oct 10

It's interesting and revelatory that ordinary folks are a lot smarter than economists on this question (though that is not setting the bar particularly high). When they walk into the grocery store, they don't bring along notebooks containing calculations of historical inflation. They don't say "yes, it's tough -- but thank heavens it's not as bad as it was in 1978-81." They don't say "well, my wages have gone up a bit too." What they do say is "look at these crazy prices, how I am going to make ends meet." Their focus is on price levels in the here and now, not on cycles of price inflation in historical time. That really shouldn't be so hard to grasp.

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David Parrish's avatar
David Parrish
Oct 11

While I think Mr. Bernstein's facts and charts do show what he intended, I also think sometimes near-term statistics can miss the overall picture. Wages haven't been keeping up with inflation in big items (housing, education, childcare, healthcare) for DECADES. Remember that it wasn't until the 1970's that women began entering the workforce in large numbers. The only reason standard of living didn't crater once voodoo/supply side economics took over and ruined the New Deal is due to women becoming the second income for most families. Economic pain is generational both in terms of $$$$ and the physical and emotional cost to families. Add NAFTA and the hollowing out of manufacturing jobs from 2000 forward you have a bruised generational psyche, further damaged by COVID and now by the coming home to roost of 50 years of de-regulation and almost complete monopolization (and price fixing) of nearly every major industry. People have run out of options and they are desperate. Steve Ratner's charts show that the top 10% wealthy own 60% of the economy. It isn't rocket science!

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