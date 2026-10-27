Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Elizabeth Herosy's avatar
Elizabeth Herosy
3h

Myth my ass!

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Ursus canadensis's avatar
Ursus canadensis
4h

I know the same question could be asked of Scotte Bessent, but should presidential "economic advisor" Keven Hassett be allowed out in public? Gasoline prices will “drop like a stone” post Iran war (whenever that is). The US is $1 tn richer (in GDP) thanks to Mr Trump (albeit with a Gini income distribution coefficient of 0.41). "Affordability is a myth" (just ask the shoppers at the nearest supermarket).

Why not hire a witch doctor with a PhD in economics from Liberty University to replace these chaps? Then we might get some credible incantations.

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