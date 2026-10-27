Here’s Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett on the news yesterday, as in eight days out from the midterms, claiming “The affordability crisis is a myth.”

It’s not mythical at all, as I and others have explained in great detail. Ben Casselman does a nice job of going right down the middle on the issue in a recent Daily episode, wherein he points out, as I often do, the set of solid-to-strong macro-indicators, including spending, GDP, productivity, and low unemployment. “But there’s this big glaring thing that is wrong and that is affordability. And that, of course, is the issue that matters most to a lot of voters.”

Hassett admits that gas prices are up but agrees with his boss that they’ll “drop like a stone” after the war is over. No news on when that is, and, in fact, they’ve been hinting at post-mids escalation. But as I detailed the other day, Trump’s just blowing smoke, as usual. Crude is getting out of the region at close to pre-war levels and yet, as the figure shows, energy price-pressures persist.

On this price, Hassett’s taking his lead from Trump, who, as Krugman reminds us today, framed it this way in one of his rallies the other day: “The United States oil and gas business is making hundreds of billions of dollars. I don’t give a damn, I’m going to say it — we’re making a freaking fortune.” (Again, not seeing how this rallying point helps campaigning Rs, but that’s me…)

Hassett chimes in that the Americans are $1 trillion richer since Trump took office, which looks to me like the increase in real GDP (in ‘26 Q2 $), which, for the record, is nothing special—it’s consistent with stable, trend GDP growth. That’s fine, and a lot better than the alternative, but these guys can’t really think higher oil company profits and GDP growth is an answer to affordability?

Why would a White House official dismiss “the issue that matters most” to a plurality of voters? He might believe that it’s a myth. These folks are in a bubble on everything, but especially on the economy. After all, Hassett’s just echoing Trump, and you can’t go out to the cameras and say “the president’s wrong about this one…”

But you can not go out there. Unless I’m missing a higher dimension play here that the normal human mind cannot comprehend, this is an “October surprise,” but for your opponents. I’m sure that as I write this, hundreds of D campaign ads are pasting in this clip.

Far more interesting to me are two recent articles about what Ds can and should do about affordability should they pick up one or both houses. In the interest of not getting over my own skis pre-mids, I’ll say little here and get back to this once we know the outcome.

David Lynch at the WaPo makes a fair point here:

A big part of this is just the fact that the broad price level is not a policy variable. It’s the result of supplies, demands, trade flows, and billions of investor and consumer decisions every day. But that’s neither what the affordability debate nor the affordability agenda are about, which is:

—Do less harm, by dialing back harmful budget cuts, tariffs, and by ending the war. On the latter, remember, most R members of Congress don’t really care about Trump. They just pretend to because they believe their job depends on it. So, there is a scenario wherein Rs get shellacked enough to realize that this deal isn’t working for them, so they join with Ds to defund the war, as discussed in this NYT piece on the Ds plans should they win:

—Go on offense. It’s not enough to unwind Trumpian damage. Get to work on the affordability agenda, which involves crafting, legislating, and promulgating plans for more affordable housing, healthcare, childcare, along with a higher mininum wage.

Did I say “legislating?” I did! Do I think even with a D senate majority any of this stuff will pass the Congress and get signed into law? I don’t!

But my answer to the Lynch conundrum is to show ‘28 voters who’s fighting for whom, who’s backing and who’s blocking affordability solutions, and make the case to America that if the Ds have trifecta control, this is the relief agenda that would be brought to fruition.

Again, if that gets Trump-burned Rs to cross the aisle, fine. If not, also fine. I agree with Rahm-bo:

If Democrats propose popular policies that attract Republican votes, “it’s game on, baby,” said Mr. Emanuel, who is eyeing a presidential run in 2028. “Trump then has to make a decision: Signs it, we win. Vetoes it, we win. The whole strategy is what unites us and divides them.”

Just flash forward to how different this affordability debate will sound to people vs. what they’re hearing now from the likes of Hassett and Trump. These guys are losing because the affordability crunch is kryptonite to them, disabling their superpower, which is bending the reality that most of us share to fit their alt reality. That usually works seamlessly with their followers on the central authoritarian play: someone—an immigrant, a person of color—is taking what’s rightfully yours, blah, blah. But on prices, even his followers know which way is up.

So, on one level, it’s weird that, with the mids just days away, they keep telling people they’re a lot better off than the people themselves think they are. But it’s not a big surprise. Shaping reality in their image, regardless of the facts, is what got them here. And if things evolve as they should—if there’s any justice and any democracy left—it should be what kicks them out.