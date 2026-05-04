Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
8h

Hmmm... Very interesting! Thanks, Jared.

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Javaman
3h

Brief background: I earned an PhD in history in 1981. When the hoped for tenure-track job did not materialize, I switched to being a computer programmer/database developer. One might think that was a leap, and it was, but I was able to make it partly because I already had a computer—in 1983. I taught myself to code and embarked on a second career. This is the story that Ezra Klein and Jared Bernstein are telling.

What does this have to do with AI?

Well, a difference in the situation in 1983 and now is that computers were much more rare then. The Census estimated that 8% of households had computers. Compare that to the ubiquity of smartphones now—the computers of today. 91% of Americans have one. But so do 61% of the people in the rest of the world.

Every one of these devices can potentially connect to an AI agent. We have already seen in manufacturing and some service sectors where US jobs went overseas because people in those countries could do those tasks more cheaply.

Why would AI adoption and use follow a different pathway? I don’t know, but that does not seem to be factored into the applications of Jevon’s Paradox today. That worries me.

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