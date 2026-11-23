[Right after I—Jared—posted this, Nvidia’s board, in its wisdom (that’s snark), reinstated Jensen Huang as the company’s CEO. Obviously, markets soared, but one day either way has no bearing on what follows. Apparently, the board did so at Trump’s urging, which isn’t surprising as the one metric he prizes above all others is the stock market, so look for a Trump post claiming credit for this AM’s spike.

Bubble-wise, given Huang’s proclivity for circular financing, my sense is that this new development isn’t great. I also hope there’s a line is his new contract about, ya know, maybe cutting back on the sleeping-with-spies thing…]

Our answers to the questions in the subtitle: a) sure looks like it, b) it appears to be doing so, c) lots of wealth evaporation but the macroeconomy still holding up.

There are so many ways to worry about the potential impacts of AI. It could take our jobs. It could go rogue and wipe us out. Its compute-generating data centers are taxing our resources. It could—already is—create existential identity challenges to mathematicians whose century-old questions it is answering before breakfast.

Those are all challenges posed by the technology, which, for the record, is likely to also deliver economically transformational benefits. But these aspects of AI have typically not been our focus. Instead, we’ve focused on financing, and there we’ve argued that there’s a potential problem far older than silicon wafers: financial bubbles.

In fact, many transformational technologies have inflated bubbles, including the railroads, electricity, and the internet (and then there’s unproductive bubbles, including tulip bulbs and houses). In each case, investors have over-invested in the sector, building out excess capacity, or in our (and others) take on the AI case, opened an historically wide gap between hyperscaler and lab spending on one side, and expected revenues on the other.

Given the recent steep selloff in tech—even with the huge Anthropic IPO—the following question inevitably arises, posed in this case by James Macintosh of the WSJ:

He shows the above-noted similarities in this chart, though there are, of course, AI players that didn’t exist back in the 2000 dot-com bust:

We discuss similarities and differences between now and then in a recent NYT oped from the perspective of economic fallout, which we’ll get back to in a moment. For now, the point is that as of last week, not just tech stocks but the S&P 500 are in a correction, “defined as a drop of 10 percent or more from its recent high and a symbolic measure of investors’ souring mood.” Nvidia’s leadership crisis is in the mix, and even Anthropic’s new shares were down 9% on Friday. The tech-weighted NASDAQ index is down 18% off of its recent peak (the S&Ps down 12%).

So, has the AI bubble burst? Mackintosh has a nuanced take:

The argument that the AI bubble has already burst is plausible, but only if this was a mini-bubble, or collection of them around data centers and the chips used in them.

That is, the big players—Amazon, Meta, Alphabet/Google—that don’t depend on AI as their prime income source, are intact, but the firms that supply the compute are taking bit hits. Macintosh points out that “chip maker Micron almost quadrupled in three months, before falling by more than half. Semiconductor companies more broadly doubled, then fell 43%. Suppliers of energy and equipment to build AI data centers showed the same pattern, in the case of Bloom Energy with just as extreme moves.” Add in the “neoclouds”—companies that borrow to build data-center infrastructure which they then rent to the hyperscalers and labs (Macintosh calls them the “subprime borrowers of this cycle”), and you see the pattern: “CoreWeave shares more than quadrupled after its IPO last year, but have since sunk all the way back.”

But what Macintosh is calling a mini-bubble could also by the headwinds in advance of a much bigger storm. In this less favorable scenario, the heavily leveraged neoclouds were simply one the weaker parts of the AI investment stack, and thus are the first domino to fall in the unwinding of the broader AI trade.

In the chart below, we’ve created indices for different parts of the AI ecosystem (the list of companies in each index is provided in an appendix) and show their performance since Coreweave became public. As the chart shows, neoclouds, chip, and hard-drive manufacturers (another group whose valuations rose sharply over the past year) have seen the sharpest rise, and now, the sharpest fall.

It’s too early to tell if those big selloff categories above are one-offs or will spread (if you pushed us, we’d say there’s a good chance they will), and even more so, too early to tell if a broader drawdown could spillover into the macroeconomy. The next chart provides some context for this latter question, with the last bar showing the drawdown since Oct 6, the recent S&P peak. Since 1929, the market has experienced 45 declines of 10 percent or more.[1] Nearly twice as many drawdowns (29) did not coincide with a recession than those that did (15). In other words, every recession coincides with a stock-market drawdown, but not every drawdown coincides with a recession.

Finally, we plot a select group of such drawdowns to demonstrate the challenge of seeing where we’re going from the vantage point of where we are. For example, the 1987 selloff looked much more dire after 33 trading days (the amount of time that’s passed since October 6) than is currently the case, but the market rebounded relatively quickly and the episode proved to be more of an air pocket than a bubble pop. On the flip side, during the dot-com bubble, the market rallied several times after its initial sell-off and was nearly at its pre-bubble peak after 125 trading days before resuming its long, painful downward march that occurred over the course of more than two years. In order to drive the point, we zoom in on the early-days in the little chart to the right, which looks like Ryan spilled a bowl of spaghetti on the page (these kids today with their crowded graphics…am I right?!)

At this point, you’re reasonably yearning for a one-handed economist (vs. on-the-one-hand-this-on-the-other-that). But such matters as we’re discussing here are fraught with uncertainty. We were actually pretty early to these bubble calls and have tried to do two things: a) show our work and b) practice high humility given the uncertainty revealed by those historical market plots above.

But the fact that things are unfolding in ways that are consistent with our early logic is not comforting. There’s some degree of bubble in tech stocks and bonds, it’s losing air, and there’s potential for it to spillover and hurt a lot of innocent bystanders. No one—at least no one interested in future growth and innovation—should ignore AI’s transformational potential, but neither can we close our eyes to its harms.

[1] More specifically, we count a period of a drawdown if the S&P fell by more than 10% from its high after a pervious drawdown ended. We denote the end of the drawdown when the index either 1) closes back at its peak or 2) is above 50 percent of the trough (whichever comes first).