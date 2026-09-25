Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
Sep 25

Normally I'd say if your model shows the market is wrong the odds are the problem is with your model, not the market, but your model looks very standard and robust and it's hard to see how it could be sufficiently wrong to justify current optimism.

Also, with many players and the rise of lower cost models that can be run locally, competition will likely drive down prices to the point the hyperscalers investments can't generate sufficient revenues.

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Richard Kreps's avatar
Richard Kreps
Sep 25

What happens when all of the hyperscalers profits from their other lines of business have to be used to service their debt ? In a worse case scenario what if the hyperscalers can't pay off their debt obligations ? We all saw what happened in 2008 when the government bailed out the banks,brokerage houses and insurance companies without holding anyone accountable. I don't think the public would accept bailing out the likes of Musk, Zuckerberg , Bezos and Brin in the current system where profits are privatized at very low corporate and capital gains tax rates and losses were socialized like the last financial crisis.

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