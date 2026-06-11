Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
7hEdited

I’m excited for the Knicks—go, Knicks, go! However, I have serious concerns about figures like Musk and Bezos, and their 0.0001% likes. I don't trust them; they will harm the markets. I worry that their AI bubble might burst at the most unfavourable time for Americans, whenever that may be. In the meantime, let’s keep cheering for the Knicks!

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Iain's avatar
Iain
6h

Have some Nortel, Worldcom and Lucent shares to sell … 🌷 anyone?

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