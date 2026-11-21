The really unusual day would be one where nothing unusual happens.—Persi Diaconis

So opens “The Improbability Principle: Why Coincidences, Miracles, and Rare Events Happen Every Day,” by David J. Hand. It’s one of my favorite books and every time a question around whether a pattern is chance or something more intentional arises, I grab it off my bookshelf and revisit its sage thinking. Much of what follows is drawn from the book.

I picked it up recently after this nerve-wracking week of glitches, teed up usefully by Greg Ip in his econ newsletter:

The outages that took down Microsoft Outlook, air-traffic control, United Airlines, JPMorgan Chase and Apple in quick succession raise a disquieting question about our hyper-networked economy. Could a rogue AI agent, a cyberattack, or some natural disaster shock the communications or power grid enough to be a systemic economic or financial threat?

My first answer to Ip’s question, having absorbed Hand’s work, is “probably not.” Though there are numerous components of “The Improbability Principle,” it rests on the foundation of “the law of truly large numbers.” Hand defines it this way: With a large enough number of opportunities, any outrageous thing can happen.

There are many examples showing how the law works. Hand tells us that in August, 1913, in a casino in Monte Carlo (where else?), where the roulette wheels have 18 black numbers, 18 white numbers, and one green zero spot, 26 black numbers hit in a row. That’s a 1 in 137 million chance (18/37 raised to the 26th power).

But Hand points out that because “croupiers spin roulette wheels time after time, day after day, in casinos across the world…we would expect to see an event with a 1 in 137 million chance occurring sometime, somewhere.” As the great set theorist Augustus De Morgan said, “whatever can happen will happen if we make trials enough.”

Here’s an intuitive way to get at it. When throwing a six-sided die, the probability of getting the same 6 numbers in a row is low, right? In fact, it’s 1 x (1/6)^5. On the first roll, say you get a 3; on the next roll, you’ve got a 1/6 chance of hitting 3 again, same as the roll after that, etc. That probability amounts to 0.0001, or 1/7776. But what if you were Elon Musk looking for new ways to waste money (after financing a bunch of losers in the midterms) and you hired 8,000 people to sit in room and roll dice. Now, based on the probability we just calculated, you wouldn’t be surprised if someone in that room got 6 in a row in fairly short order.

Here’s a personal example. The digits of the number pi, starting at the first decimal point, are often treated as random numbers. Except that if you go to the 107,984,527th digit after the decimal point, you’ll find the sequence 12261955. That’s my birthday. Either that’s a cosmic sign that I rule or it’s the law of truly large numbers. I choose the former explanation, but you may prefer the latter.

Does the law of truly large numbers apply to the aforementioned outages and bank jobs? Absolutely. Given enough “trials”—e.g., days in which JPMorgan or United Airlines existed—the occurrence of similar-seeming incidents in the same day or week will eventually occur. It would be unusual if they didn’t.

And yet…

You’ll note that in my subtitle above, I wrote it’s probably coincidence. There are at least two reasons for that caveat. First, while the law of truly large numbers tells us that the likelihood of someone getting the sought-after sequence in the room of 8,000 is high, it doesn’t say it’s a sure thing. Thus, the probability that a rogue actor is behind these glitches isn’t zero. It’s 1 - the law-of-large-numbers probability, which is small but not zero.

Second, all the examples above assume independent trials. Whether white or black comes up on the next roll of the roulette wheel is independent of the prior outcome. But there are troubling forces afoot across the land that might be violating that assumption, making the likelihood of a bad actor higher (we’ve entered the realm of “condition probabilities”). The Trump admin exudes incompetence such that when they tell us an outage of the air-traffic control system was not a cyberattack, we’re skeptical. And then there’s AI lurking everywhere in the background, with its creators assuring us that the probability of AI-induced doom is nonzero, though they can’t stop screwing around with it.

This leads us, as mere humans, to see patterns in place of random chance. In our early days, this served us well. Regardless of the low probability, it made sense to assume that movement in the bush was a beast aiming to consume us vs. the wind. Our risk aversion, even if it was excessive in technical terms, kept us alive.

And then again, we might be right. Sometimes that rustle in the brush is a beast. There are, of course, patterns that the law of truly large numbers can’t explain, i.e., persistent patterns that are very likely not occurring by chance. I’m not trying to sugar coat anything. There are those who mean us harm and they’ve increasingly got tools to do bad things.

But based on the law of truly large numbers, we’re not there yet. There’s just too many days—in probability terms, “trials”—that have gone by such that, to put it non-technically, some pretty weird stuff can happen.