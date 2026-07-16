Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Jarrod Baniqued's avatar
Jarrod Baniqued
13hEdited

I can see the charts above all cover pipelines, presumably for oil and LNG. Might I draw your attention to the Saudi Landbridge Project (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saudi_Landbridge_Project)? Essentially, it’s a railroad designed to improve freight movements across the Arabian Peninsula—so it might include ammonia and other chemicals that aren’t covered by the research. Heck, it might even carry passengers—design by a Spanish contractor is underway to get it to 155 mph capacity (see https://www.eleconomista.es/transportes-turismo/noticias/13876920/04/26/la-espanola-typsa-disenara-el-corredor-ferroviario-de-arabia-saudi-que-permitira-salvar-el-estrecho-de-ormuz.html).

Also, it’s a good place to dig under, for laying fiber optic cables, considering how many pass through the Strait of Hormuz as well.

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
13hEdited

Thank you, Jared! I loved your post because it highlights how the rest of the world is adapting to a new scenario. Incompetent dictators (which is a redundancy) may think that the world revolves around them, but guess what? It doesn’t! Electric vehicles (EVs) are the way forward, but please, not Tesla!

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