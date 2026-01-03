Jared’s Substack

Mary Kay Gordon
8h

1. Capitalism with rules, over anything goes, and with real accountability, ending corporate welfare

2. Fair tax laws throughout the economy, with real accountability

The above would do much to solve many problems, while affording a reasonable social safety net for those in need, and healthy profits for business at all levels.

Dismantling Our Greed Economy
4h

Berstein: On avoiding a 25% benefit cut to Social Security: "Its avoidance will require both benefit cuts and tax increases." It actually could be avoided with just tax increases.

A current bill in Congress , the Medicare and Social Security Fair Share Act, would eliminate the cap on wages subject to the SS tax starting at earnings above $400,000 and add an additional 1.2% Medicare tax on capital gains for those with incomes above $400,000, which would make Social Security and Medicare solvent for 75 years or more. (The ACA included a 3.8% Medicare tax on capital gains for high earners which is still in effect.)

Taxing the wealthy to make Social Security and Medicare solvent is extremely popular among both Democrats and Republicans. There is no good policy or political reason to cut benefits.

https://www.whitehouse.senate.gov/news/release/whitehouse-boyle-reintroduce-legislation-to-extend-social-security-and-medicare-solvency-indefinitely/

