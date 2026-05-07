Myself and my SIEPR colleagues (Bobst, Cummings, Mahoney) are at it again, updating our model that maps oil forecasts onto retail gas prices, though this time we added tariff impacts. We then compare these combined costs to expected tax refunds. Ryan Cummings has the technical details, sources, and links to our earlier work here.

In much of this work, we’ve focused on the simple point that the gas “tax” from the war is eating your tax refund. That’s here too but we’ve added a distributional dimension which strikes me as both important and evidence of a on-going piling-on that closely linked to Trumpian policy.

Here’s the table breaking out our latest results, all of which are for this year:

And here’s the figure showing the net impacts as a share of each group’s income.

Note from the table that the tax refund for the poorest group is almost nothing ($18). That’s because families in that group tend not to have any federal tax liability, so unless changes to tax policy boost the refundable credits—EITC, CTC—such changes tend not to reach them.

The same cannot be said, however, for the tariffs and the gas tax, wherein they pay more as a share of the their incomes than the higher income groups. And remember, these results track but three policies: tariffs, the war, refunds. They don’t net out the loss of health coverage and nutritional support from last year’s budget deal that also hits hard at the bottom on the income scale.

Talmon Joseph Smith of the NYT picked up on this distributional point the other day:

The Times article was riffing off more of the K-shaped analysis from the New York Federal Reserve, which has been using a data source (“Numerator Spending Data”) to track retail spending by income level.

REAL SPENDING ON GAS BY INCOME GROUP (New York Fed)

That’s a pretty clear K at the end of the figure.

To more fully assess the economic stress on lower income households, we’ve got to look at the income side of the equation. That’s tougher to do, given data availability, but we know that war-induced inflation spiked up in March to 3.3%, yr/yr, about the same as mid-level hourly wage growth that month (3.4%). Here’s a figure I recently featured showing the negative spike in how many gallons an hour of work bought you in March (I can update this tomorrow for April).

Longer term, as the job market has softened, there’s been less pressure to boost lower wage growth. The NYT reports that “Researchers at Bank of America noted in April that higher‑income households had experienced wage growth of 5.6 percent annually, compared with 1 percent to 2 percent growth for lower‑ and middle‑income households — the widest gap since 2015.”

The Atlanta wage tracker shows this flip for the lowest earners from leading the pack post-COVID to lagging the rest now, though the second quartile’s still doing pretty well by this measure.

Meanwhile, the stock market remains on a tear, juicing the net worth of those at the top of the scale, which in turn, is boosting overall consumer spending through a wealth effect (2-3 percent of wealth gains tend to show up in spending), helping to keep aggregate GDP growth on track.

Source: NY Federal Reserve

That’s a lot of numbers and figures, I grant you. But they’re here for a reason. When it comes to economic policy, an area wherein I’ve been a career-long participant, one of the absolute most important goals should be to help those with the least insulation from negative shocks, inequalities, and opportunity blockages. This is the basis of everything from public education to Unemployment Insurance to retirement security to basic nutritional and healthcare supports.

It’s not simply that the current administration is failing in this goal. It’s that they’re pushing hard in the other direction. Amidst all the understandable angst around geopolitics, global energy supplies, and getting bogged down in yet another Mideast war, I want to be sure we don’t lose this thread.