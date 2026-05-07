Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
3h

Ever since the “ New Deal “ initiated by FDR , fiscal policy was aimed at helping us out of economic slumps and with a focus on the lower income groups . The right wing always revolted against it -and wore it down .

But now - to see the federal government actively reversing the

New Deal - not just eliminating programs but actively causing inflation that hits lower income groups the hardest - well it just ain’t right .

Another group that I believe will find this situation difficult to adjust to are retired folks ( of which I’m a recent example ) . We may not fall into the lower quintile but what we thought and planned for in retirement can be undone quickly by what is happening now . Many will find it necessary to return to work to try to keep up - but will find it difficult to find anything but

very low wage jobs . The point is that in retirement , we don’t have the time to make the adjustments to our savings ( if we were fortunate enough to have saved in the first place ).

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Steven Beller's avatar
Steven Beller
3h

The problem here is that I do not think MAGA Republicans think it is government’s responsibility to protect the poor from such economic perils. In Trump’s language: why help people who are such obvious losers? It is a completely selfish and heartless approach, but it has actually been inherent in Republican thinking for quite a while, even before Trump.

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