Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Jeff O.'s avatar
Jeff O.
10h

Great ideas. Unfortunately, that’s about 13 paragraphs too long. He doesn’t have much attention span. I doubt that his staffers do either.

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Renee's avatar
Renee
10h

Bravo! Please send it to your favorite emerging D candidates.

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