Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
beckya57's avatar
beckya57
14h

Thanks Jared, just subscribed to Justin’s Platypus!

Reply
Share
Nick W's avatar
Nick W
13h

Didn’t an entire airline just go under?

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture