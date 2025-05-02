Jared’s Substack

clay hipp
May 2

What has happened in thestock and job market so far is merely smoke and mirrors. The future will tell us the truth. The only thing we have now is uncertainty and the only people making money are the day traders on Wall Street who are “playing” with other peoples money and no flesh in the game— quit all the learned speculation already— you “know” nothing more than we do. Let’ s either act or wait and be inundated in the ultimate fall. Stop feeding our need for bulldhit and please do not ask us for our money to support your habit.

David E Lewis
May 2

I was checking out US economic reactions to the '73 crisis/embargo to get some mental analogs.

US employment continued to grow for the usual 6-9 months but wage and price pressures were rapid.

Bankruptcies spiked quickly.

https://www.chicagofed.org/publications/chicago-fed-letter/1991/december-52

