The U.S. labor market added 177,000 jobs last month, outperforming expectations for about 140,000, and the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%. Revisions to the prior two months reduced payrolls by 58,000, but the three-month average pace of 155,000 per month is a solid number, down from earlier months (see figure), especially when the job market was recovering from the pandemic-induced recession, but strong enough to provide consistent opportunities for job seekers.

Wage growth was 3.8% on a yearly basis, faster than recent inflation prints, suggesting continued real wage gains in April. However, on an annualized quarterly basis, there’s some evidence of slower wage growth. Hourly wages were up 2.6% by this measure, the lowest since 2021, and have, as the figure shows, been trending down.

Another positive sign is the tick up in the labor force participation rate, up a tenth overall, but with a bigger jump, from 83.3% to 83.6%, for the closely watched 25-54 year-old group, driven by a 40 bps pop for men.

In terms of sectors, manufacturing was flat, though it has been so for months now, since before Trump took office and launched the trade war. Vehicle and parts employment contracted by 4,700, but that sector has also been sliding for awhile, down over 35,000 from its peak last summer.

One sector where Trump’s policies are showing up is in DOGE cuts to federal government employment, down 9,000 in April and 26,000 since Trump took office.

Okay—so where in these numbers are the tariffs and all the rest of the chaos?! After all, didn’t the economy just contract in the first quarter of the year? How could a huge shock to the US tariff rate, Fed harassment, market turmoil, DOGE cuts, deportations—not be in here?

First, the DOGE cuts are, in fact, in here, as I’ve shown.

But a good way to ask the question is to think about the differential labor-market impacts of highly-elevated uncertainty vs. diminished labor demand. The latter has very clear effects on jobs: more layoffs and less hiring. The former surely dampens hiring—and hiring rates were already low—but does not show up as layoffs, as employers are in a wait-and-see mode, not a cutting mode.

This report lands us solidly in the uncertainty camp, as labor demand remains intact. Yes, imports shot up hugely in Q1, but consumer spending (on non-imports) held up pretty well. I’m more worried than most—I think it’s a mistake to write off the Q1 contraction as just noise—that some of the tariff frontrunning in Q1 occurred in domestic purchases too, which, if correct, bodes ill for future spending. But the fact that services spending held up is a clear sign that consumer demand remains in place, and it’s important to remember that this force has been maintaining the solid U.S. job market for years now.

So, is a softer labor market coming? Is this report a last vestige of better times gone by?

That depends on what Trump does. Even though he paused his “reciprocal tariffs” announced on April 2, many others were in place over the month, including 10% baseline tariffs on most imports, 145% on China (with partial exceptions for some electronics), 25% on non-USMCA-compliant autos and parts from Mexico and Canada, and 25% on steel and aluminum. Note the spike in April’s customs duties, shown below.

This is clearly having at least anecdotal effects on companies and sectors. Auto companies have been explicit that the tariffs will add significant costs, with GM, for example, lowering “its 2025 earnings guidance to include a possible $4 billion to $5 billion impact as a result of President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs.” Fast food chains report significantly less traffic, as worried consumers are cutting back.

They say the plural of anecdote is data. For now, it looks like employers are taking wait and see approach, mostly holding onto their workers—there was a small uptick in layoffs and an increase in long-term unemployed (the latter a signal of slower hiring rates), though nothing yet too worrisome—while hiring sparingly.

But there is little doubt in my mind that if the administration persists in its trade war, prices will rise, supply chains will break, and elevated uncertainty will morph into a far more tangible, and far more destructive, weakening of labor demand.