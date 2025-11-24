While Ryan and I were early to the game, you can’t open the paper these days without seeing worries about an AI bubble. Such concerns are not leading to a large reversal of equity and, more recently, debt flows into AI companies. I personally haven’t gotten out of that part of the market, despite the fact that it looks pretty bubbly. But nervousness that the market is getting over its skis, meaning that AI firms’ valuations are above reasonable expectations for returns of a magnitude and within a timeframe that could justify those expectations, is rampant.

And that is how it should be.

One sees this in intraday market swings. WSJ last week:

Even veteran market watchers were taken aback last Wednesday when…

Just about everyone on Wall Street was expecting Nvidia’s solid earnings report after the bell on Wednesday to propel a stock market rally. And that’s how things started out. Then it all turned. A sudden selloff dragged the S&P 500 down more than 2 percentage points in two hours. The strange thing was: Nobody seemed to know exactly why. “People were really freaked out,” said [Ramon] Verastegui, a volatility trader and founder of Kairos Investment Advisors.

One easy way to show AI’s market dominance—the “Mag 7” account for almost 40% of the S&P’s market cap—is to show S&P 500 returns over the past year, weighted by market valuation and unweighted:

And that a pretty unusual split. Here’s a time series of the S&P 500, weighted and unweighted over the past 10 years, indexed to 100 in Jan2015:

Such concentration is, as it should, leading to elevated market angst and volatility. A few reasons for that are:

—There’s the central profitability concern raised above: there’s the question whether AIs payout (the net present value—NPV—of its future cash flows) will justify its $22 trillion valuation, but will it do so over a timeframe that investors can live with? There’s a good probability that this powerful technology is transformational in ways we cannot foresee, and that it adds bigly to productivity and growth. But when? And which company? After all, there’s still no compelling evidence, at least that I’ve seen, of monetizing AI’s functions to a degree that would make anyone fell particularly cozy about that NPV flow. I’ve consulted the new Gemini AI model twice so far in this piece, but in doing so, I’m not exactly adding to Alphabet’s cash flow.

—Speaking of cash flow, another source of angst is the circular financing of these firms.

On the one hand, such incestuous finance leads to a fragility to shocks that would be diminished by a broader financing base. On the other, as Ryan and I stressed:

As best we can tell, the damage of a potential A.I. bubble would not approach the carnage that resulted from the bursting of the housing bubble and the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008. [Their] debt appears less distributed and embedded in global finance than it was back then. What’s more, the risks are not obviously or systemically underpriced, a factor that played a key role in spreading the contagion across the globe during the housing bubble. Prominent A.I. borrowers, like CoreWeave, are paying 9 percent on their debt, well above the current risk-free rate on 10-year Treasuries of around 4 percent.

Unfortunately, we must update out prior on this point:

—AI investment is increasingly debt financed. The question is, how exposed are the rest of us, in the sense of the passage above re housing bubble finance, to this leverage? Adding debt financing to cash-flow and equity financing isn’t inherently problematic. The key words above are “systemically underpriced,” as bubbles inflated by underpriced risk in the form of artificially cheap debt are the most dangerous to the overall economy, as their deflation can lead to bank failures, widespread credit suspension, and recession.

In this sense, the angst, volatility, and the very fact that investors are worried about a potential bubble are, to my mind, positive indicators. Some of the bonds that are financing data-center buildouts by these “hyperscalers” have yields that are seven points above risk-free Treasury rates, which is a lot and which thereby signals at least some degree of risk awareness.

What you want at this stage is to see some caution coming into the picture, and while such wariness can, for now, take the uncomfortable form of markets that soar in the morning and collapse by the closing bell, that’s better than unbridled optimism aka “irrational exuberance.”

Bottom line, while all this market intrigue is fascinating to observe, at least for an old bubble-watcher like yours truly, what does it mean for regular people trying to get about their lives, pay their bills, raise their kids, etc.?

Of course, people are worried that AI is going to wreck havoc on the job market, replacing them or their kids. That’s a separate concern from the daily market spikes and dives, but a much more profound one. It is also unanswerable at this point, but a gov’t that took such concerns seriously would be diving deeply into guardrails that raised the relative likelihood of AI being complementary vs. displacing. I recently raised the idea of a job guarantee program that’s ready to launch if needed, and I still think that makes sense.

Then there’s the macroeconomic impact of the sudden wealth losses should AI be a bubble and should that bubble implode. Ryan and I discussed this under the rubric of a “negative wealth effect” on consumer spending, a concern that has become more elevated since our piece ran. In that regard, this NYT analysis, framed around the idea that “reliance on A.I. as a source of growth poses a question for the economy: What happens if the gold rush stops?” is a must-read.

In other words, there are many, many dimensions to the benefits and costs of the AI revolution. Some, like market volatility, are near-term. Others, like the job displacement vs. substitution are medium-to-longer term (there’s some evidence of displacements occurring but they’re far from conclusive at this point). My simple points here are twofold: one, this bears close watching by policymakers who need to be ready to offset both near- and longer-term shocks and disruptions which may be forthcoming. The fact that our current political class is not up to this task should not go unnoticed.

Second, market jitters, high-priced debt, and risk-awareness is a feature, not a bug, of the current moment. If you’re not anxious, you’re not paying attention.