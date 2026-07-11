Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Robin's avatar
Robin
18h

I think you’re oversimplifying what the recently successful campaigns have shown, that embracing the market doesn’t have to mean looking away while oligarchs bleed the economy of liquidity and wealth. Neoliberal “free” market philosophy preached the false gospel that it didn’t matter how rich the folks at the top got, there would be plenty left for everyone else. This is demonstrably untrue. The successful candidates are indeed recommending greater involvement from government, but not at the expense of capitalism. Without a fairly paid middle class there are no consumers left to support the business community. By attempting to protect the livelihood and purchasing power of everyone else Mamdani et al are actually protecting functioning markets.

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Dennis Ryan's avatar
Dennis Ryan
18h

Excellent! Hope this does NOT become the defining subject of 2028 elections. Perfect diversion for R’s to run on. Keep up the good work!

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