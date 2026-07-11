Axios' Courtenay Brown and Neil Irwin are great econ reporters with remarkable sniffers for issues, data, arguments that need to be elevated. I get many ideas for posts, including this one, from reading them (their efficiency is also hugely appreciated!).

But I disagree with their idea that:

American political leaders on the left and right are rebelling against the market-first consensus that dominated Washington for four decades…The result is one of the biggest shifts in U.S. economic policy since the Reagan revolution, overturning decades of orthodoxy on trade, manufacturing, housing, health care and corporate power.

This is, of course, a deep topic about which I’m barely going to scratch the surface. Dean Baker has written incisive books about it, thoroughly debunking the notion that any sort of “market-first consensus” ever existed, and that in fact, powerful forces have always aggressively shaped market outcomes, often from behind a curtain labeled “FREE MARKETS RULE! (DO NOT LOOK BEHIND THIS CURTAIN!).”

But I’ve got a busy day so I too quickly will make a different point about what might be happening—in fact, what I hope is happening. If you look at it one way, perhaps you’ll see Neil and Courtenay’s rebellion. But if you look at it this way, perhaps not:

The thing that’s shifting in the emerging politics is not an embrace or repudiation of market forces. It’s who gets to benefit from the economy’s growth.

The Washington Consensus was never that markets must be left alone so that the most meritorious will prevail. Look at the tax code, with its privileged rates for capital over labor and endless “trusts” where wealth is generationally sheltered. How do you explain, without somersault rationalizations, step-up in basis in the tax code, or the $700bn/yr tax enforcement gap amid IRS budget cuts, or the Acemoglu point that the effective tax rate on labor is 5x than that on capital (25 vs. 5 percent)? Look at the trade deals, which are thousands of pages of rules about what constitutes “free trade.” If markets are free, why can’t the millions of workers who want to join unions do so? If a market-first consensus truly prevailed, how is it possible that prescription drugs in this country cost multiples of that in every other advanced economy?

In reality, the consensus was “we, the wealthy donor class, will purchase the politicians we need to tilt the scales our way. This isn’t just good for us, btw, it’s the best way to run the economy.” I know that’s reductionist—tradeoffs exist, and I’m not denying that higher taxes on capital, e.g., can dampen investment, but it does so at the margin and both we and other countries have experienced periods of very healthy investment, productivity, and growth with much more progressive tax, workplace, and family support/safety net policies.

Readers know I tout this ‘Stack as focusing on political economy, by which I mean an analysis of who holds economic power. It’s all about who’s fighting for whom.

Trump’s faux populism fits neatly into this mold, as he trashed the alleged market consensus—one which, for the record, made and kept his family rich—to get elected, only to pursue hatred, retribution, and literally billions in self-dealing.

What about the new left? Axios writes, “Democratic socialists, including New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, argue that government, not markets, should guarantee affordable housing, health care and other basic necessities.”

Not how I see it. Once again, the government, at all levels, is deeply embedded in housing (zoning, permitting, all the way down to lot sizes), and healthcare (Mcaid and Mcare comprise 40% of our national health spending!). It’s all about where we locate on the policy continuum and which economic classes benefit from that location decision.

Everything else is noise. And there’s a lot of noise.