Payrolls rose just 22,000 last month, well below expectations for 75,000, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3%, the highest it has been since October 2021. Averaging over the past three months, payrolls were up 29,000 per month, an even slower pace than in the last jobs report, which had that trend at 35,000/month.

I recently wrote that the job market was showing cracks. One jobs report is never enough to confirm much of anything, but that call is looking consistent with a series of recent reports, showing weak hiring, slowing rising unemployment (layoffs still low), longer jobless durations, and a rate of payroll growth this is well below what it would take to prevent increased slack from building up in in the job market.

Turning to revisions, which are getting a lot of attention these days (repeated negative revisions can occur when the job market is slowing), recall that the big news last month was that the combined May+June revisions were -258,000. In today’s report, the analogous figure for June+July is -21,000 and June was revised down by 27,000, from +14,000 to -13,000, the first payroll job-loss month since late 2020, when the pandemic was still upon the land.

A few other notable findings:

—The unemployment rate for Black workers jumped up to 7.5%, also its highest since late ‘21 (see figure); this rate is up a sharp 1.5 percentage points since May, while the white rate has been flat. Along with being tough for Black workers seeking jobs—their labor force participation rate popped up a full point last month, though this is a very noisy data series—that's often a sign of increasing labor-market slack more broadly.

—The unemployment rate actually rose quite slightly, from 4.248% to 4.324%, i.e., it almost hit 4.3% in July.

—Manufacturing employment continues to slump, down 12,000 last month and down every month since May. Eyeballing the figure, the sector’s slump predated Trump’s trade war, but the tariffs do appear to have accelerated the decline. This is the same thing that happened last time Trump invoked a trade war, in 2018-19. It’s no surprise: half of our imports are inputs into domestic manufacturing such that taxing them makes domestic production more expensive.

—The share of the unemployed stuck in that state for at least half-a-year popped from 24.9% to 25.7%, its highest since early ‘22 which is consistent with employers hiring strike.

—Wage growth remains pretty steady at 3.7% and 3.9% yr/yr for all private workers and for mid/lower-wage workers, respectively; both rates are well ahead of inflation, meaning real gains. Eventually, I’d expect increased slack to slow this down, but not seeing it yet.

—Labor force participation looked good last month. It ticked up slightly overall all and was up 0.3 ppt for prime-age (25-54) workers. Workers are coming into the job market; they’re just taking longer to find jobs.

This is especially concerning when considering how the full-employment labor market was at the heart of what was a robust economic expansion. Strong job growth begat low unemployment, which, in tandem with falling inflation, begat rising real pay, which begat strong real consumer spending. The benevolent sequence may be breaking down, and if so, it will lead to slower growth, higher unemployment, and even possibly recession.

Is Trumpian policy at least partly to blame for potentially breaking this chain? It can be tricky to map policy changes onto the real economy, but I’d say it’s less so in this case. We’re stuck in a low-, almost a “no-”, hire, low-fire labor market, wherein employers are still holding on pretty tightly to incumbent workers—and remember, you can’t have much of a recession without layoffs—but are not hiring new workers. That means unemployment rises with the labor force, as new entrants are stuck looking for work for longer than they’d like.

This is, of course, the first jobs report since Trump fired the BLS Commissioner, Erika McEntarfer. I know of no reason to question the reliability of these data. There is zero evidence suggesting anything other than the staff that compiles the jobs numbers followed the same procedures they always do. To be clear, I’m equally sure that the Trump administration would like to manipulate these data to fit the alternative economic reality in which they reside, one that is playing increasingly badly with the public.

They’re stuck in the same negative vibes zone that we were in the Biden administration, about which I’ll have more to say later. For now, the point is that the job market is showing even deeper cracks than many of us thought. The Fed will try to help by lowering the interest rate they control at their next meeting, and we’ll see what good that does. It’s “priced in” at this point, so it’s not going make this go away.

As many of us have said for months now, it can take a while to show up in the data, but policy matters and the weakening job market is Exhibit A of that lesson right now.