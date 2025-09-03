Back when I was doing interviews on WHNL (White House North Lawn), I don’t think I ever got through an interview without somebody asking me about the vibes/data split. That is, once inflation started coming down in ‘22, we had low unemployment, rising real pay, strong consumer spending, and no recession, which many tony economists assured us would be the price paid for lower inflation.

But a majority of Americans were relentlessly unhappy about “the economy.” The quotes are there because who knows what that word invokes for survey respondents and people in media interviews? One thing that was clear, however, was that people were far less happy about lower inflation than they were upset about higher price levels.

And, according to the WSJ, as well as the same survey measures, the vibes are even worse now than they were then. What’s more, some important data are worse too.

What’s particularly downbeat about the data reported by the WSJ is that the vibes aren’t just negative about the present; they’re negative about the future:

America is becoming a nation of economic pessimists. A new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll finds that the share of people who say they have a good chance of improving their standard of living fell to 25%, a record low in surveys dating to 1987. More than three-quarters said they lack confidence that life for the next generation will be better than their own, the poll found.

Clearly, as the figure above reveals, the pandemic was a big, break point. I think we’re still, as a nation, reverberating from that shock. Back then, there was a sense that so much of what we took for granted—the kids will go to school; I hit “enter” and my new sweater is on my porch the next day; the shelves at the market are stocked; I can take the family out for a meal and not get a) sick or b) broke—was far less dependable than we thought.

Even when we, almost miraculously in my book, developed a vaccine in record time, we saw crazy politics take hold regarding its distribution and use. And we now have much larger doses of such politics. Two economist pals of mine, Neale Mahoney and Ryan Cummings speak to this in the WSJ piece (my bold):

“…today’s disconnect has different causes than just a few years ago, when economic sentiment was weighed down by anger at inflation and high consumer prices. Today, they suggest, the low consumer sentiment reflects fears about the future.”

The hard economic data are also not what they were back then, meaning economic nervousness about the present is also more valid, at least outside the stock market. Here are annualized growth rates of real consumer spending—the most salient force that’s been consistently powering this expansion, from Dec-July for the last few years. The last bar—this year so far—shows a sharp, concerning deceleration.

Of course, job growth is much slower now than it was then, though this is partly to be expected, as the labor force is growing a lot more slowly. But unemployment has been creeping up as well, from the mid-3 to the low-4s. That’s still low, but under our watch, Black unemployment hit historical lows; it’s now climbing faster than other rates, a possible harbinger of bigger cracks in the job market.

One last figure before I let you go about your Wednesday. Ryan’s been making this figure since I first insisted he do so back at CEA (based on a model by the economist David Wilcox).

It shows that a simple statistical model used to be able to reliably predict consumer sentiment. Good job market, low inflation, stocks doing well—they all neatly mapped onto to good econ vibes. But post-pandemic, that’s no longer the case. The residual, or gap between the actual and predicted series, can be thought of a measure of how much less the hard data are shaping people’s feelings about the economy.

There are many forces at play in that gap. I’ve mentioned some of the big ones: the overall shock from the pandemic and the spike in the price level. Sentiment data have also become increasingly partisan: Rs feel better about the economy than Ds (though the WSJ data suggest both sides are underwater: “55% of Republicans, as well as 90% of Democrats, held a negative view of prospects for themselves and their children”).

But there’s a new, big problem on the block in this space. Trump inherited a strong economy with falling inflation but he’s been squandering that inheritance since he re-took office. Add in tariff price effects, armed troops on the streets (illegally placed there), masked, unbadged agents grabbing people off the streets, the attack on Fed independence, unjust, illegal firings, and the absolute daily onslaught of chaos, and there’s a case to be made that the forces behind the actual-predicted gap are changing.

It used to be good data, normal governance, bad vibes. Now, it’s shakier data, chaotic, angst-inducing governance, and even worse vibes.