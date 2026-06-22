I’m rushing to an appt but I have just enough time to share two important things.

First, I was going to write up some thoughts on the passing of the renowned central banker Alan Greenspan, but Dean covered all my points and more. G-span’s willingness to test the waters of much lower unemployment than establishment economists believed were safe, inflation-wise, is his greatest legacy. I (along with Dean) had been noodling on similar issues, arguing that u*—the lowest unemployment rate compatible with stable inflation—might well be as many as two points lower than the convention wisdom. And, were we to achieve true full employment by getting to unemployment rates closer to four than six, we’d provide a critical counterweight to workers’ diminished bargaining power. G-span, to his eternal credit, motivated by his correct perception that productivity had accelerated and unit labor costs (compensation growth relative to productivity growth) had slowed (see figure), undertook this test.

I am also all in on Dean’s warning about the Warsh-induced danger of regressing to Greenspan’s opacity.

Second, I keep staring at these figures from GS researchers and thus thought readers might find them as compelling as I do.

Readers know that I think the US failure to devote far more policy to developing domestic EV production is one of our biggest, most lasting, and therefore most consequential policy mistakes these days, both in terms of sales, market share, jobs, R&D, and the environment.

In that regard, these figures make at least these important points.

Figure 1:

—EV sales and their share of the global fleet were trending up at a decent clip, but were thrown off track when purchasing incentives ended. That seems an awfully good clue to one path forward.

—Even without incentives, the spike in energy prices due to the war delivered a trend reversal. I vividly remember on a recent trip to CA, fueling up in Palo Alto for well north of $6/gal while one EV after another smoothly sped by, laughing at me.

Figure 2:

—That favorable trend in Figure 1 was clearly not driven by the US. China is, of course, way ahead of us. I’ve argued, controversially I know, that we should do-the-Carney shuffle on this, allowing China’s EV imports to come in under a quota, conditional on tech transfer, including battery tech.

—Again, post the Biden-era EV purchase credit, we’re flatlining. I’d be hard pressed to find a more problematic trend in domestic industrial production and sales.

These figures are a call to arms, especially since they show that earlier policies, killed by Trump, were helping.