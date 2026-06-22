Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Mark Rubin's avatar
Mark Rubin
4h

I am an EV driver. I got the car for environmental reasons but, within a week, I realized I had a better car than I have ever had before. I suspect the fact that EVs are, basically, computers on wheels allows engineers to focus more on the driving experience. One simple example: My car - a Kia EV6 - has a button that, when it is pushed, leaves the vehicle in a braked and stopped condition once I come to a stop at a light. No need to keep the foot on the brake. No accidentally rolling into the vehicle in front of mine. One of many small touches that make the EV driving experience better!

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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
5h

So much for boosting the manufacturing sector. We’re being left behind by other countries that are investing in alternative energy production, scientific innovation, and electric vehicles. It’ll take years to recover.

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