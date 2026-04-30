Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Jared Bernstein
9hEdited

I didn’t get to UI as plane was boarding. They spiked down, providing yet more evidence of low-fire. I know folks, esp job seekers, not loving this job market. But layoffs just not a broad labor-market problem at this point. Which doesn't mean nobody's getting laid off. Just that by this metric, no evidence of labor market downturn.

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
8h

Our soon to be new FED chair will begin to slim down FED staff and reporting, to the extent possible only good news, as well as internal controls, w/o headlines remake the FED to make the economy look better as we edge towards November

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