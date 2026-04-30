It’s a travel day so I’ll have to restrict myself to toplines for now. I’ll maybe take a deeper dive tomorrow.

GDP, Q1: Real growth was up 2%, below expectations, especially given that this quarter’s growth contains a bounce-back from Q4’s low 0.5% rate, driven down by the gov’t shutdown through much of Q4. Because of this base effect, you want to a) average the two quarters, which gets you real, annualized growth over the past six months of 1.25%, which is well below trend (a bit above 2%) or b) take the year-over-year growth, which came in at a strong 2.7%, a very solid growth rate.

That’s very confusing, I know, so let me clarify. With the caveat that these are noisy numbers that will get revised, what they’re telling us is that the last two quarters (25Q4-26Q1) have been not great for real GDP growth, but that the prior two quarters (25Q2-025Q3) were better. Even more broadly summarizing, GDP’s doing okay, but its direction of travel is concerning.

Under the hood:

—Business investment remains a bright spot, contributing 1.4 ppts to real growth. That’s a lot of AI data centers, capex, et al.

—Real consumer spending contributed 1.1 ppts to overall growth. As I discuss in a moment re the monthly data, also out this AM, nominal spending was okay but it got taken down some by elevated inflation.

—So-called “final sales to private domestic purchasers” is a sort of core GDP, leaving out gov’t, net exports, and very noisy inventory changes. It looks quite good, up 2.5% in ‘26Q1, up from 1.8% in ‘25Q4. Though I’m concerned about GDP growth underperforming this year, this trend is reassuring.

—Federal gov’t spending bounced back less than was expected. The sector added 0.6 ppt in ‘26Q1 after subtracting twice that much in ‘25Q4 due to the shutdown.

—Inflation was a significant drag in Q1. Nominal GDP was up 5.6% in the quarter, with the difference between that and the 2% real growth assigned to GDP inflation, up 3.6% annualized, over the quarter.

PCE for March: Both the spending and the inflation data from this report are, of course, embedded in the Q1 GDP, but always useful to drill down into the higher frequency data.

—PCE inflation, the gauge the Fed watches most closely, came in as expected, with a strong headline bump from energy prices (see figure). That’s an accelerated 3.5% yearly growth rate, including 0.7% for the month (March).

—Core PCE inflation is up 3.2%/0.3% (yrly/monthly), right around where it has been stuck for awhile. This was all expected at the Fed, but it is consistent with the views of the “neutral-bias” members, i.e., those who want to switch from a cutting bias to a coin-flip/neutral stance.

—Here’s a more detailed look at recent PCE price-growth trends. At shorter annualized frequencies, you see energy-induced acceleration in the headline, but also, to a lesser degree in core and core services. Not one of these bars is consistent with getting back to the Fed’s 2% target anytime soon.

—Getting back to that nominal/real contrast I raised above, nominal spending was up a strong 0.9% in March but real was up just 0.2%. People continue to spend pretty robustly, but the real quantity of their spending is being dinged by price pressures. No wonder they’re grumpy.

[Short detour into today’s retail gas prices:]

It is not incidental to all the above that the gas price is spiking through April as the chokepoint of Hormuz remains essentially closed. The figure below doesn’t include today’s spike, from $4.23/gal to $4.30, a big jump. In fact, over the past seven days, the retail gas price is up $0.27, which is a lot for a week.

I’ve heard numerous commentators argue that this recent spike isn’t so bad compared to the sharper increase (for now) post Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Or, if you compute today’s value in real terms, it’s even lower. Both are true and relevant.

But neither should be expected to assuage consumers, at least those not driving EVs. First, many Americans are understandably stressed by broad affordability constraints, and, according to our latest SIEPR oil=>gas price model, the war will cost them $960 dollars at the pump, March-Dec of this year. That’s real money for most families. It’s also macro-relevant, as Chair Powell stressed yesterday: that’s a whack at disposable income and therefore has negative consumer-spend implications, as I argued in my latest outlook piece.

Second, this is a war-of-choice—a choice that looks increasingly reckless and poorly thought out. Unlike the ‘22 gas-price spike, this one has the president’s fingerprints all over it.

Third, I don’t think deflating the gas price with the CPI (or PCE, etc.) is particularly intuitive. If you take the gas price out of the index, you have something a bit more meaningful: the movement of gas prices relative to other prices. But I prefer to look at it this way, deflating the mid-level wage by the gas price, which tells you how many gallons the average mid-wage worker can buy for an hour of work:

That downward spike at the end surely hurts, and it’s a sharp trend reversal. But level-wise, it’s just back to pre-pan levels for now.

[Sorry—back to regular programming:]

ECI (Employment Cost Index): This is a compensation measure that gives a good bead on how wages, non-wage comp, and overall comp are growing, holding constant shifts in jobs by industry and occupation, in order to parse out the change in pay driven by demand/supply conditions versus shifts to better or worse jobs.

Once again, we see the nom/real contrast. Both compensation and its wage component were up 3.4% over the year through March, same as the December print. But in real terms, yearly pay was up 0.7% in the previous report, versus just 0.1% in today’s. Clearly—we knew this—inflation isn’t coming from nominal wage-growth pressures (see figure). It’s from policy-driven shocks, brought to you on behalf of the current administration. At this point, tariffs and the war are adding at least a point to inflation, meaning real ECI wage gains would be about 1% instead of flat, absent Trump’s UNaffordability agenda.