Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
5h

"but I suspect I’ve tried your patience enough without going into those details right now."

I for one would love to see more details. When you have the time, please post them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jared Bernstein and others
Skybo's avatar
Skybo
4h

Kudos & thanks for providing us with some additional info & thoughts.

Enjoy PDT!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture