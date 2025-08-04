The 258,000 negative revision in last Friday’s jobs report continues to reverberate through economic, financial, and political markets. But having spent a lot of time already on the fallout, let’s turn to the more technical matter of what these revisions are all about and why they’re not just legit but important to accurate reporting of labor market conditions.

I’ve gotten a lot of questions of the form, “Of course, the BLS didn’t cook any numbers, but did they make a mistake in the May and June numbers that they then corrected in July?”

They did not. “Revision” not equal to “correction.” Revisions, which happen all the time in economic data, occur because the data preparers now have more complete information than in the unrevised report. In this regard, another word for revision is update.

Why not just wait until they have more compete data to publish the report? Good question. There’s a tradeoff between timeliness and waiting for more data to come in. With the payroll data, it’s my view that taking the monthly temperature of the job market is worth it, given that the magnitude of the typical revision doesn’t change our understanding of conditions in a way that would be worth the longer wait.

From 1979-now, the average revision from the 1st to the 2nd estimate is about 2,000. The average using the past two months (comparable to the -258,000 for May and June combined) is 12,000. Of course, that combines negative and positive revisions, but it underscores my point that there’s signal in the preliminary (unrevised) data that provides useful guidance on the labor market.

In absolute value, the comparable numbers are 40,000 (2nd est - 1st) and 56,000. Those ain’t nothin, but as Ernie T shows, the first estimates have gotten more accurate over time:

What, then, is the source of these revisions and what can we learn from them?

When the BLS first collects the payroll data from their (large; >600K businesses) sample, they don’t pick up all the establishments in the sample (I think they get around 60%). So they employ modeling procedures to make up the difference, imputing missing data.

They also have to make guesses about business “births and deaths,” as these add to and subtract from employment. This part of the modeling gets more challenging when the economy is at a turning point. When the economy is slowing, and more firms die, the model can be late in picking that up, and vice-versa. This dynamic adds a cyclical component to the revisions: they tend to get more negative when the job market weakens.

This is likely one factor behind the big revision. Another is how the BLS adjusts for seasonal effects, but I suspect I’ve tried your patience enough without going into those details right now. [See appendix, added later in the day.]

Does the big, downward revision mean that we’re heading into a downturn? Not necessarily. As I’ve said, my forecast is for slower growth over the next 6-12 months, not recession, but forecasts change with incoming, and revised, information. The basic economics is that if real GDP is sustainably growing below capacity, which I’d put around 2%, as it is now—it’s clocking in at ~1%—there’s just not enough consumer and investor demand to support the necessary job growth to prevent unemployment from rising.

Bottom line, it’s not that the BLS did something wrong. It’s that, as usual, they did something right. They got new data with which they updated/revised the old data. The fact that the revision was history large and negative just tells us that the labor market was a lot weaker than we thought it was.

One is reminded of the old quip from no less than John Maynard Keynes: "When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?"

There’s a lot more to say about this, but I’ve got a busy Monday out here on the west coast, where I’ll be for August.

One thing I’ll get back to is that we need to, of course, do the the opposite of what the admin is doing. If we want more accurate information, which we do, we need to build up, not tear down, the capacity of our statistical agencies. You want smaller revisions? Collect more data for the first report!

I’ll also continue to join the loud chorus against the self-dealing of the Trumpies in this space, but for now, suffice it to say that when the data challenge the false reality constructed by their authoritarian regime, they engage in the oldest play in the book: shoot the messenger.

But that won’t make the message go away. Their policies are clearly hurting the economy. I know it, you know it, the media mostly knows it, and if these trends persist, everyone will know it, no matter how many messengers they fire. In fact, the more they do so, the more we’ll know their sandcastle is eroding, washed away by the waves of truth that will swamp their lies.

Appendix: What’s Up with the Seasonals?

Another reason for revisions, along with more complete data, relates to seasonal adjustments. Why adjust data series for seasonal effects? To filter out noise that doesn’t inform us about the underlying supply and demand conditions. When teenage employment rates go up in the summer, that doesn’t mean the job market just got a lot hotter. It means school’s out.

The challenge is that seasonal factors change (i.e., moving seasonality, as in this December’s seasonal factor is different than last December’s) and the BLS models those changes, updating their seasonal adjusters with each new data point. This, therefore, becomes the other source of revisions (separable from the more complete data reporting discussed above). The seasonal model assigns some part of the change in jobs each month to seasonal factors, but next month the statisticians may learn that what initially looked like a seasonal effect was in fact actual jobs effect.

And that’s what happened in the July report. Here’s Goldman Sachs researchers explaining this, which again shows how revisions can have a cyclical component:

When payroll growth slows, the seasonal adjustment process mistakenly attributes some of the slowing in payroll growth at its endpoint to evolving seasonality. As a result, the seasonal factor becomes more supportive for a month’s initial readings and overstates the strength of payroll growth on a seasonally-adjusted basis. As additional readings [more complete data as discussed above] also come in softer, the process learns that the slowdown was not the result of evolving seasonality but rather a slowing trend. The seasonal factors are subsequently corrected to be less supportive, resulting in downward revisions to seasonally-adjusted payroll growth.

Here’s GS’s relevant figure for the big May-June revisions:

That very lengthy title explains what happened. The seasonal model learned that what it thought were seasonal effects turned out to be less job creation. Note also that of the cumulative -258k revisions, “NSA revision” (NSA=not-seasonally-adjusted) is the bigger story, providing more evidence of a weaker labor market.