Jared's Substack

Gary Fissel
33m

Excellent post. The "Price of Peace" notes that Keynes in the 1930's showed 'that capital growth was not the result of virtuous saving by the affluent; it was a by-product of the income growth of the masses' {Ch. 9, p. 271}. The Republican illusion of Top-Down growth is mythical.

David E Lewis
22m

"Elections have consequences," as Lindsey Graham, inter alios, have noted.

We needed to raise taxes this Presidential cycle.

Even with continuation of the Biden shift towards a Green Economy we needed to raise taxes.

Trump's turn back to a fossil fuel economy, terrorization of immigrant communities and destruction of government ensures a debt death spiral with his Big Beautiful Bill (which, he claims won't really kill people - https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/06/mythbuster-no-people-will-not-literally-die-with-the-one-big-beautiful-bill/ ).

It's only a matter of when.

