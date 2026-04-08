Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Javaman's avatar
Javaman
5h

Best case scenario is the shooting and bombing stop. But the Strait is now perceived to be much riskier. Insurance rates will go up, perhaps a lot. Ships will be slow to resume transiting the Strait because there is much higher danger than before the fighting. Bottom line: oil prices and all the products from that resource are now more expensive and will stay higher. Time to ramp up the alternative renewables.

Oh, yeah. Trump's still in charge. Dang.

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PDP's avatar
PDP
4h

I think you're right about the Democrats needing to work their asses off (if you think that's too rude consider the "asses" to be close relatives of donkeys). The problem is you have a sclerotic democratic party unwilling to make some basic changes/commitments which is why people like Zohran Mamdani are kicking their rear ends. This is a major inflection point for the USA. Do you want idiots running the place, or you want to get along with some of the people who you might hold your nose about, but who sadly have a point? It's the same in my country (the UK). The Greens are kicking Labours rear ends, for much the same collection of reasons Zohran Mamdani won in New York. And frankly Labour have a much better story than the Democrats, specifically that we are now over 50% use of renewables and heading upwards, mostly due to the sterling work of Ed Milliband. Anyone who's seriously thinks oil is the future, except for a small coterie of very rich people, should take a close look at this moment. This is probably the end of oil. And in due course the end of Iran, in terms of how they're currently situated. When the money dries up, and it will dry up, I think it'll be harder to enforce a theocracy.

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