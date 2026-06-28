Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Grace's avatar
Grace
11h

Democrats need to run on the four Cs: Chaos, Cruelty, Corruption, and Cost.

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Mr Quark
12hEdited

Becoming a far right party has not hurt the Republicans at the polls so far. We don't see many hand-wringing stories from the media and centerist Rs (are there any left?) about the right wing extremists. The party seems to be moving even further to the right each day.

And yet the media and centerist Ds focus on some issues within the Democratic party.

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