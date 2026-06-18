Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
11hEdited

Thank you, Jared. I agree that "a bad day for Trump is a good day for America." I'm also grateful that competent and fair-minded professionals like you are monitoring what the Federal Reserve is doing under Trump and what actions they may take in the future. We have witnessed too many questionable manoeuvres that benefit only Trump and his family, at all levels and all fronts. He does not seem to care for his supporters or the broader America; his focus is primarily on himself and his family. Thank you for keeping a close watch and for keeping us informed.

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Edward Hackett's avatar
Edward Hackett
11h

Yours is the most nuanced review of Wednesday's Fed meeting that I have read. As usual, people in Trump's orbit don't care about ordinary citizens; they only care about large donors and other sycophants. My last thought is about Warsh's statement about less communication. I felt like he was saying that many of those reading about forward guidance lacked the intelligence to properly understand the statement. This appears to be his justification for not giving us more information about the Fed's thinking about the economic path we are on. I find it impossible to believe anything said by Trump loyalists as they all toe the line of their cult leader. Time will show whether our concerns are well-founded or merely a distorted view of the present administration.

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