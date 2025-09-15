When the Trump admin began accusing Lisa Cook of mortgage fraud, without evidence (still the case, ftr), I publicly argued they had zero credibility. That’s looking like a good call (no back-patting, to be clear; given their record, it was the obvious call). Various outlets are reporting that she appears to have done nothing wrong, though this probably isn’t the final word:

The documents, first reported by Reuters on Friday evening, appear to indicate that at least at some point before Cook closed on the loan, her lender understood the condo was not her primary residence.

At any rate, this, along with a favorable lower-court decision last week that at least temporarily blocked the administration from firing Cook, means that unless they can get an appeals court to reverse the earlier decision beforehand, she’ll be at the Federal Open Market Committee’s Tues/Wed meeting this week. The strong expectation is that they’ll lower the funds rate by a quarter point on Wed at 2pm ET.

This has to be one of the weirder meetings on record. Trump’s latest Fed appointment (Stephen Miran, who will allegedly be on “leave of absence” from the CEA), confirmed by the Senate on a rocket docket to please their master, should also be there.

It’s hard enough to do monetary policy right now without layering on all the drama. I mean, the Fed worked hard and carefully to pull off a “soft landing” (lower inflation without a recession) only to find the runway filled with spikes and torches.

What I wanted to do this AM, however, was to pull back from the daily saga of Trump’s attack on Fed independence and make a few broader observations about the bigger lessons to be drawn from what we’ve gone through so far in this space.

Build up the barricades: You know those white-hat hackers, hired by software companies to find flaws in their products? The Trump team performs this service for us as they work to hack democracy. That is, they identify the rules that are poorly defined and other weak points in the system that prior, ethical administrations never tapped, because…why would they?

As regards the central bank, one big flaw is that while the controlling legislation says the chair and other Fed board members can be fired by the president for “cause,” what that means is not spelled out. In other legislation for independent agencies, “cause” is explicitly tied, as common sense would dictate, to "inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” But the Federal Reserve Act does not offer that clarification. If they can ever get back to doing useful, substantive work, Congress must fix that.

Another barricade, one that seems so obscure that I admit to never giving it a thought—big mistake—is the fact that all 12 of the regional Fed bank presidents—each of whom serve five-year terms—have their approval synced up such that they all come up for board approval at the same time. This is the case even if their actual five-year terms are staggered, which is invariably the case. The problem is that should the president control four votes (out of the seven) on the Fed board, he could wipe out the slate of regional Fed presidents, and keep doing so until he got the ones who would do his bidding.

The reason I never thought about this is because Fed board approval of regional bank presidents has always been largely a rubber stamp event. And it may seem paranoid to cook up the conditions where a POTUS-who-would-be-king would mess with it to the extent spelled out above. But it would be easy for Congress to fix this, and if there’s one thing Trump is teaching us, it’s to plan for the worst.

It’s A Really Bad Time to Tweak Their Mandate: A number of commentators, policy-makers, etc. are making a version of this argument: Trump is going too far, but we should take advantage of this moment to rethink what the Fed does.

Scott Bessent had an oped in the WSJ that was downright weird. He worries that the Fed is endangering its independence by…I’m not quite sure what…doing monetary policy?? He’s allegedly wound up about their “quantitative easing” (QE)—buying longer-maturity assets to bring down rates at the long end of the curve. But he’s so not the guy to make that case. The threat to Fed independence isn’t coming from the Fed; it’s coming from inside the (White) house.

Even worse, he worries that the Fed’s QE is boosting inequality. Again, this is one of the top crafters and sellers of the admin’s budget plan, which combined with their tariffs, is a how-to guide to raising after-tax inequality.

The whole thing reads like an arsonist complaining that there’s just too many people out there setting fires.

Adam Tooze had, as you’d expect, a much more thoughtful piece on this topic, and he lands in a good place: not that this is the time to change the Fed’s mandate, but that it’s a good time to have that debate.

But I’m not sure this is the correct political analysis:

It would be dangerous for liberals to settle for the status quo. MAGA forces certainly won’t. They will go on digging, not stopping until they have the Fed in their hands. Should Democrats want to entrench independence even more solidly, which would make the Fed even less accountable? If MAGA succeeds, what then? Say the Democrats win back legislative power. How will they set about undoing Mr. Trump’s legacy? What kind of new, post-Trump Fed will they build?

MAGA doesn’t care about the Fed. Trump does, as a) there’s no room for two kings (i.e., he believes he, not Powell, should be the globe’s chief economist), and b) he wants to control the interest rate. He’ll never stop harassing them, especially as he’s trying to set them up as a scapegoat for his cracking economy, which, ftr, is his own fault, as tariffs, deportations, chaos, uncertainty, and Fed harassment itself continue to squander his inheritance of solid economic conditions.

The best way for the Fed to help the economy and the people in it is to (mostly—see next point) let them go about their technocratic way. The fact that recent Feds have recognized the benefits of full employment to groups typically left behind, and have achieved lower unemployment rates (without, notably, faster inflation) underscores my point.

It is, of course, fair to ask, as Tooze does, “Might we add decarbonization objectives or other projects of industrial policy, for instance?” But even in a post-Trump world (do yourself a favor and take a second and imagine that…), going there takes the Fed into waters that would compromise their independence and ultimately make it harder for them to focus on low unemployment at stable prices, which, as I’ve noted, is hard enough!

One Big Tweak to the Status Quo: Before you conclude that I’m all in on the status quo, there is one thing that I think—I mean: I think, as in “I’m not sure”—should change. The current moment teaches us something I’ve been thinking about since a politician I was advising not to talk about Fed interest rate policy told me, in private: “Okay, Jared. You’re saying I can stand up on the floor of the Congress and talk about sending our nation’s men and women into war, potentially exposing them to the ultimate sacrifice. But I can’t say anything about the interest rate?”

Most economists would say “that’s right,” to that question, because, again, the more the Fed is politicized, the harder for them to get us and keep us at full employment, which is the best thing they can do for working people.

But I think he had a good point. The Fed isn’t some pristine, isolated castle on the hill. They work for us, and for them to do that work, they need us to stay out of their knitting. But I mean that in the Trumpian sense, as in grabbing the knitting needles and proceeding to knit a sweater with more holes than sleeves. I think it’s fine for politicians to talk about monetary policy, though I know many will say deeply uninformed things. And the big boys and girls at the Fed need to man- and women-up, keep their heads down and do their work, the way Powell has long done.