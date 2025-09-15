Jared’s Substack

Mason Frichette
1d

JB's point about what the Fed can and should do seems very important. It isn't an all-purpose multi-tool. Properly staffed and independent, it is critically important, but trying to get it it to do too much could mean preventing it from being most effective at what it is designed to do. The other problem is that tinkering with the Fed could result in the kind of disaster that having a constitutional convention could lead to. Even if Democrats were united in their goals and those in attendance were highly competent, both of which are questionable, the outcome, which would depend on Republicans as well, could make things much worse. More likely, given the goals of the two parties, the outcome would more likely be stalemate and nothing positive accomplished. unless the Democratic Party is improved and the GOP undergoes changes that currently look impossible, the best we can do is to try to make minor improvements and prevent things from getting worse.

Every day I get countless petitions to sign in my email inbox. The overwhelming majority are a) well-intentioned, b) important, and c) have no chance of changing policies. Generally speaking, I will sign any petition whose goal I approve of, but the ones that I find more pointless than others are the ones that cll for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Of course I think Trump should be impeached. And removed from office. But with the GOP in control of the House we're far more likely to see the skies filled with flying pigs than we are to see Mike Johnson allow impeachment of sent-to-Earth-by-God-to-save-America Donald Trump. Still, impeaching him would be the right thing to do, and even if the Senate would never vote for conviction, the act of impeachment, for a third time is one I support now and will support if Democrats take back control of the House next year. It is a statement, not a means to removing him from office. I'd be fine with Trump leaving office in 2029 (I do hope that will happen and will work toward making it a reality) having been officially impeached 25 times or a thousand. Or more. Admittedly, a Democratic House will have other priorities, many of which will depend on the make-up of the Senate. Falling short of a 2027 majority, the Democrats will have little chance of getting anything meaningful passed and even if that can be done, it will face Trump's veto. As always, that does not mean not trying.

Elliot Hoffman
3h

Jared - what are your thoughts about MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) and the potential for full (100%, not 4%) employment, funding education, climate, energy and several other massive infrastructure and common benefits for all Americans. Is Stephanie Kelton on the right track?

