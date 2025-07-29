Given the outpouring of info from the battlefront in Trump’s trade war, it seemed like a good time to try to assess where things stand. It’s not easy to do so, which is in itself a problem. For example, as the helpful chart from the WSJ shows, Mex/Can tariffs are set at 25%. But the Budget Lab (TBL) reminds us that “USMCA-compliant trade [a Trump-1 trade deal with both countries] remains duty-free,” which defines about half of imports from both countries. China tariffs are far from settled—more on that below.

Then there’s the very big problem that it’s hard to know what negotiators have agreed to. U.S. negotiators seem to think that the tariff rate on EU exports of steel/aluminum will remain at 50%, while EU negotiators believe they agreed to a quota system (wherein the higher tariffs only kick in above an agreed upon level of exports). As I’ll note below, those impressive-sounding (for the U.S.) side deals wherein trading partners pledge to invest billions in the U.S. are flimsy, vague, non-sensical, and unenforceable, leading to the unsettling possibility that they’ll become a future source of Trumpian flair-ups.

But it’s still worth trying to wrap our collective heads around the current sitch:

—TBL puts the effective tariff rate at ~18%, the highest in almost a century. Bottom line, and cutting through a morass of nuances and implications for “reshaping global trade,” the simple fact is that tariffs are a tax on imports which is already raising prices and slowing growth, both here and abroad.

—Perspective is important: Markets, in particular, seemed to be relieved by the EU deal which settled, as with Japan, on a 15% rate (with exemptions and confusions, as noted). “It coulda been worse” seems to be the consensus, but given the pre-tariff rate of around 1%, this is like being upbeat about the fact that the bad guys just broke one arm when the could have broken both legs.

—Did the EU cave? Could they have gotten a better deal if they played harder ball or did they make the best of a very bad situation? Jeanna Smialek gives a good sense of the two sides here, but, especially given current Euro geopolitics and economics, avoiding an escalating trade war made sense to me. That said, while we buy more goods from them than they do from us—about $200bn, a primary source of Trump leverage—we have a services surplus (~$75bn) with the EU (in Trumpian econ, that means we’re ripping them off). In other words, they’re capable of retaliation, and there’s a coherent argument that they should have taken the fight.

—US-China trade talks continue, and apparently another 90-day extension is forthcoming. Meanwhile, the big question is how successful China will be in transshipping exports that used to come here directly through other countries with lower tariffs.

—Note how much more complexity Trump has added to global trade. Consider the extra tasks customs agents must undertake to detect transshipments. Read TBL’s note under their table wherein they try to factor in all the exemptions, cutoff dates, and moving target. Not unlike the U.S. income tax code, such complexities add large, frictional costs. And for what? Yes, we’re collecting a lot more revenues, but disproportionately from working-class people, while cutting taxes aggressively for the wealthy.

—Those side deals all sound like BS. Re the $750bn in U.S. energy purchases by the EU, officials are already saying the deal isn’t legally binding. And given the aggregate amount of energy we produce and they purchase from us, we’d have to divert almost all of our sales to the EU. According to Reuters, “even if the EU bought the entire volume [of U.S. energy production] it would still fall well short of the $250 billion [per year].” The Japanese $550bn side deal is even shakier. None of this is going to amount to much beyond the foreign investments that would otherwise occur, which is fine, until Trump gets wind of that fact and goes nuts.

Bottom Line: We’ve never had a president who is so devoted to using his unilateral powers to accomplish his goals, with zero regard for the actual results. Worse, he’s absolutely relentless is his pursuit of these goals, and worse-again, Congressional Rs are fully compliant and Ds are unable to block him. In this arena of international trade, he’s thus single-handedly injected massive costs and complexity into the global trading system.

Where does it end? As I stress above, I don’t for a moment believe any of these “agreements” are nailed down. As long as Trump is in the White House, negotiations will continue. My own forecast is that as time progresses, these costs will be increasingly felt in our economy and in people’s household budgets, and that this will be an increasing political problem for Trump and his minions. But even then, I doubt they’ll stop. They inhabit their own reality, one that is impenetrable to the reality wherein the rest of us reside.