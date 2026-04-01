Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
5dEdited

What’s this?

I read today in "Finance Business Times" that Jared Bernstein and Dean Baker are leaving public service and public advocacy together to start their own hedge fund!

(April Fools’! Ha. Ha.! 😊)

Reply
Share
Edward Hackett's avatar
Edward Hackett
5d

Just like a small child, Trump loses interest very quickly and looks for the next shiny object to focus on. He has zero concern for the lives he has ended, and for the lives of the living that have been forever changed by this uncaring escapade. It only requires one country to start a war, but it needs all the countries involved to declare a ceasefire. At this point, Iran is winning, and regardless of whatever drivel comes out of Trump's mouth tonight, I see no reason for them to cease hostilities. Nor do I see Israel retreating from Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen answer to no one, and the Iraqi militants aligned with Iran have shown no inclination for peace. Another easily overlooked player is Ukraine and its 10-year defense partnership with three Gulf countries. It looks like several Gulf countries are preparing for a longer struggle with Iran. This defense agreement will provide Ukraine with much-needed funding in its war with Russia. Iran has given America a black eye and shown the World that our military might is not what many thought it was. Do you think anyone in China is watching?

Reply
Share
3 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture