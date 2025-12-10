The Facts of the Case

If you’ve been seeing a spate of recent headlines on the increasing extent to which China is dominating global manufacturing, you’ve perhaps wondered, “what does that mean for me?” It is consequential, to be sure. And not just for us here in the US but even more so for less-well-off countries that would also like to earn more from their exports but are being crowded out by China’s extremely aggressive industrial policy, as I’ll explain.

It’s also the case that running such a fundamentally unbalanced growth plan ultimately hurts them too, though in China’s case, one must distinguish “them”—their citizens—from their gov’t (yes, we’ve got a similar split; authoritarians breed that divide; it’s just that China’s leadership is far more competent in carrying out their plans than ours).

First, some facts. Even before the recent acceleration, China’s share of global production was climbing sharply, while G7 shares were stagnating or falling. The link is to a piece by economist Richard Baldwin wherein he argues that “China is now the world’s sole manufacturing superpower. Its production exceeds that of the nine next largest manufacturers combined.”

But those familiar with US manufacturing may think any country that produces that much must be importing a lot of intermediate and other goods. After all, that’s a big reason Trump’s tariffs have been such a bust for our manufacturers: around 50% of our imports are inputs into domestic production.

Not so much, re China, however. Here’s a Greg Ip figure from his piece the other day, entitled “China’s Growth Is Coming at the Rest of the World’s Expense: No one knows how to cope with Beijing’s ‘beggar thy neighbor’ economic model.”

The always interesting Robin Brooks just posted on China’s increasing automotive export dominance.

Weren’t Trump’s China tariffs supposed to hurt China's export machine and reduce their trade surplus? Nope. It’s true that their exports to us fell sharply, but they retaliated such that their imports from us fell too. According to the NYT, China’s “continuing to sell three times as much to the United States as it buys.” Also:

China’s $111.68 billion trade surplus in November was its third-largest ever in a single month. The overall surplus through the first 11 months of the year was up 21.7 percent from the same period last year.

In other words, China is enforcing an industrial policy—one that is far deeper and more pervasive than ours will ever be—whose goal is to dominate global goods production, from toys to cars to high tech. Their tools are tax benefits, grants (both money and land), subsidies, R&D, educational and training programs, tariff and non-tariff barriers, import substitution, and, as Trump recently learned, flexing their rare-earth muscles to bend competitors to their will.

Then there’s currency depreciation. It’s an old tool that never fails, a faithful handmaiden to the mercantile play: suppress the value of the yuan relative to the currencies of your trading partners and your exports to them will be cheaper in their currency while their exports to you will be more expensive in yours. As a European official put it: “With the renminbi undervalued by 30 percent against the euro, possibly more, it will be exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, to compete against Chinese manufacturers even if Europe does all the right things it needs to do in terms of deregulation, bringing down energy prices and establishing a true unified market.”

Resistance to the Chinese model may not be futile, but nothing yet has blocked them. More on that below.

But What Does It All Mean?

Ip’s “beggar thy neighbor” is a none-too-subtle hint about the impact of China’s mercantilism which I’ll define here as applying state power to grow your economy through trade surpluses; less technically, it’s harvesting demand from your trading partners.

We’ve seen this movie here before. It’s one Daniel Posthumus and I focused on in a recent analysis of the history of manufacturing employment in the US. The figure below tells the story. For decades, bracketed by the dotted vertical lines, the average number of US factory jobs held at around 17 million. Of course, they fell as a share of total jobs—that’s characteristic of advanced economies as they shift toward service from goods production. But it’s that cliff-dive in the 2000s—the China Shock—that accelerated that shift to a degree we’re still very much paying for in our politics.

So, am I saying China’s manufacturing dominance is no longer an issue for us, as in “we had our China shock; now it’s others’ turns?” No, it’s more consequential than that; Ip stresses that the correlation between China’s output and the rest of the world’s used to be positive, as they (China) pulled in imports. That’s now flipped to a small negative (1% more Chinese output has flipped from +0.2% more global growth to -0.1% less).

Also, Daniel and my paper was clear that import substitution can still hurt factory employment, especially when manufacturing productivity is high. But our manufacturing challenge right now isn’t our negative trade balance. It’s the tariffs making production so much more expensive to our producers, as half of our imports are inputs.

But Europe, especially Germany with its manufacturing base, along with developing economies striving to grow through goods’ exports, are the ones getting hurt the most by China’s export-led growth.

More than 300,000 people in Indonesia’s garment factories and textile mills have lost their jobs to Chinese imports over the past two years, by one estimate. That’s when cheaper Chinese-made clothes and fabrics began streaming into the country. When one garment factory, in the city of Solo, shut down suddenly in March, 10,000 people were out of a job almost overnight. Local businesses in Thailand have also been hurt. The central bank recently warned about the “flooding of Chinese exports” into Thailand and Southeast Asia, saying that the pressure had “become more severe due to China’s manufacturing overcapacity.” In Africa, imports from China hit $60 billion in September, already surpassing the figure for the full year in 2024.

Yes, that makes for cheaper goods and lower inflation in these countries. And to the extent they’re importing inputs into their own manufacturing, China’s cheap exports act like a production subsidy. But much as our policymakers ignored the crucial fact that citizens are not just consumers, they’re also workers, we’re seeing significant unrest develop in these countries as their China shock wipes out factory jobs.

At the same time, China’s pouring so many of their resources into maintaining and growing this surplus that they’re underinvesting in their own citizenry. For years now, external critics have argued that the nation would not just provide some relief to other exporters if they would allow Chinese consumers to build more domestic demand. They’d help their people improve their economic security, living standards, and employment/occupation diversification. But if there’s one thing we should have learned by now, it’s that authoritarians a) don’t listen to reason, and b) heavily discount the future, pursuing strategies that work today even if they’re bad for tomorrow.

Is There Nothing That Can Be Done?

China is so addicted to its model, and so in control of its citizenry, that I do not foresee internal reform anytime soon. The logic leads one to Ip’s point about coalitional efforts.

The most effective way to turn back China’s export onslaught would be for the U.S. to coordinate with like-minded partners, such as imposing common restrictions on its autos while maintaining low restrictions on each other.

This too would have to wait until Trump leaves the building, but if my argument above is correct and still holds by then, as I believe it is and will, than that coalition—countries hurt by this round of the China shock—should be very large indeed. We then would need to work together to push China to reduce exports and increase imports.

If that sounds like “ganging up on China,” that’s because it’s what it is. It’s also what they’re doing to the rest of the world right now.