In recent years, so many elections have been described as “uniquely” and “historically” consequential that it seems like hyperbole to go there yet again. But if you’ll excuse my historical chauvinism, this one is that one. I see this midterm election as nothing less than a test of whether democracy is still breathing. To be clear, I mean that not in some deep, Jeffersonian-visionary sense, but it a far more prosaic, even mechanical, one: can a majority of voters, dissatisfied with the extent to which the current political leadership is not just ignoring their struggles, but making those struggles worse, replace that regime by voting against them?

I believe they can and they will. And I understand why, especially when it comes to the economy and—a key focus of this ‘Stack—affordability.

Voter sentiment on the eve of an election is most often moved by relatively recent events, so let’s begin by considering the impact of Trump’s war-of-choice in Iran, a war he plans to escalate post midterms.

Before the war, inflation was 2.4%. Now, it’s 3.7%.

Before the war, a gallon of gas cost $2.99 on average across the country. Today, it costs $4.18.

Before the war, a gallon of diesel cost $4.25. Today, it costs $6.31.

Before the war, real wages were up 1.2% on a yearly basis. Today, they’re down 0.7%.

Before the war, the interest rate on a 30-year mortgage was 6%. Today, it’s 7.3%.

Before the war, households were saving 5.3% of their after-tax income. Today, it’s 3.8%.

Of course, some trends go the other way. The stock market, even after a tough week, is up 10% since the war, GDP just had a strong 3.4% quarter, and, as Trump touted in a rally the other day, oil-company profits are soaring on the back of the war-induced price effects noted above.

But none of those help with affordability. The bottom half of households hold about zero in stock-market wealth; you pay rent with your paycheck, not your GDP, and oil company profits…let’s not even go there.

It’s not just the war. Tariffs are still in the mix, and while their effective rate (taxes collected/goods imports) is down from its peak, it remains elevated in a way that is probably not pressuring inflation (price growth) as much as keeping price levels elevated. And it is the latter that drives much of the affordability crunch.

We thus have two highly consequential Trumpian policy mistakes that are driving negative consumer sentiment, along with the president’s historically low approval rating, especially on the economy, and within that category, especially on the cost-of-living. And the administration shows no signs of backing down on either. To the contrary.

Do not tell me “those own-goal kicks are irrelevant because Trump’s not on the ballot.” First, according to him, voters should pretend that he is. Second, he’s right about that. He is, indirectly, very much on the ballot.

Republicans who are literally on the ballot have been total and unequivocal enablers of Trump, and I include Collins of Maine, who, though she paints herself as a check on the president, has only been so in cases where her opposition didn’t matter. And I give zero credit to any Rs backing off of Trump only now for what are so transparently political reasons. Their opposition couldn’t be more shallow and, depending perhaps on the magnitude of the potential blue wave, more temporary.

Readers know that I’m always careful not to paint with too broad a brush, but that’s just not the case here. By standing by and not just watching, but approving of his lawlessness, corruption, and terrible, incautious judgement, they’ve been full partners in his project.

What about the macroeconomy? At least that’s strong, right? Yes and no. Or, yes, but fragilities prevail. The extent to which AI is driving markets and growth should not be underestimated, and Ryan C and I have argued that this looks awfully bubbly to us. In the last few weeks the markets have at least partially signed on to that diagnosis—the tech-heavy Nasdaq just had its worst month in over a year.

Also, much of the AI capex spend (chips, servers, data centers) are on imports. Check out the trade deficit as a share of GDP. At -3.7%, it’s below where it was post-Trump 1. His trade wars have had little impact on this measure, which is their alleged target. To be clear, a growing trade imbalance in a strong economy just means we’re consuming and especially investing more than we’re producing and our trading partners are making up the difference. My point here is not that this is necessarily problematic. It’s that if this is your goalpost, the tariffs are pain without gain.

Finally, I’ve focused on the sins of commission, but there are equally consequential sins of omission—the high opportunity costs of not focusing on policies to meet the affordability crisis, including healthcare, housing, childcare, nutritional supports, and the fiscal support (and return to tax fairness) that agenda requires.

If Ds prevail to one degree or another, as the polls suggest will be the case, we’ll see if they have the energy, focus, and vision to buildout this agenda. If I have any say in the matter, they’ll start laying foundations for that building on Nov 4th. I’ve got the blueprints. If they fail to do so, we’ll be back here again before too long. But that’s a problem for another day.

For today, the path forward is clear, and from where I sit, I believe the center is holding. No question, the system is under great pressures from those who, if they can’t win fairly, will always cheat.

But my closing message couldn’t be clearer: we, the voters, have an opportunity to at least partially take back our country from those who would and are doing it great harm. It is an opportunity we must grasp as firmly as we can, and I look forward to reporting back to you in a few days on how that’s exactly what we did.