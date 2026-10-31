Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Javaman's avatar
Javaman
8h

Taking nothing away from an excellent essay, I have to add that properly considered, every election is existential. Stay home, and you hand power to those who already hold it. Stay home, and you surrender the one voice political leaders cannot ignore.

Are the people always wise? [Stop laughing.] Of course not.

Is democracy perfect? Hardly. But every alternative is worse.

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Edward Hackett's avatar
Edward Hackett
8h

As an old-fashioned, New Deal-type liberal, I have a few concerns about the upcoming elections. Running against Trump and his band of thieves may get some candidate elected, but where are the proposals on how to govern once we are in power? Legalized immigration and minority rights are important, but people need to eat first, and where are the proposals to directly address the problem of affordability? We need to change the tax code so capital is taxed at the same rate as labor; we need to lower or remove most of the tariffs, which are acting as sales taxes on those least able to pay; and we need to eliminate the corporate welfare that has allowed the oil companies to make excessive profits on the backs of the average working person. We cannot and should not try to stop technological advances, but we need Federal programs to assist those displaced by these new technologies. If we are successful in the midterms, we will have two years to show the country that we have positive programs to address their immediate concerns. The Democratic Party needs to remove the old, white, wealthy men controlling the party and include more people of color with diverse backgrounds that reflect the working people of America. The Party needs to get more people out on the street, talking to and listening to the average person. We must let people know that we not only feel their pain, but also have positive plans to address it.

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