User's avatar
Lucile Lichtblau's avatar
Lucile Lichtblau
17h

Some topics are exceedingly sexy and some topics are exceedingly boring but at times it's necessary to talk about the boring stuff because that's where the problems are. Please discuss the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in future posts. ( I know, I know! Who is interested?) The DAMCA which has already passed the House and awaits Senate confirmation, takes away the regulation and policing of crypto currency from the Security and Exchange Commission and puts the regulation of crypto into the hands of the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission. Until recently, this might have been fine because the CFTC was extremely active in policing and regulating Commodity Futures but under the current administration it has been gutted and its most active office in Chicago now has zero employees. What this means in simple terms is that if the act is passed by the Senate, crypto currency will go largely unregulated. Not good. Many prominent economists already call crypto currency a scam and lifting regulations on it will result in an absolute license to steal from the unwary. The attention of the public is on compelling news stories:The Epstein files; Killings by ICE agents etc. While these are important, it is also important to focus attention on a huge scam that is underway to launder money through crypto currency.

Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
17h

It’s easy to fly in sunny weather and smooth air. So far the pattern has been reasonably favorable on the economic front outside of the bad vibes . What frightens me about this administration is how they will be utterly incapable of navigating through the stormy weather that inevitably happens from time to time.

It’s even worse when the administration itself creates the turbulence in the first place .

