Ben Leet
4h

Thanks for the answers. I asked the question about price markups. I feel that markets failed to discipline during Covid, and maybe is still. Markets are disciplinary -- they discipline the profits targets which are infinite, more is always better. There was a need for an excess profits tax, and that need may be continuous and perennial. I write an economics blog, and I can make a strong case that at least 40% of U.S. adults live with economic precarity, insecurity and worry. The source of Konczal's analysis is this: "De Loecker, Jan, Jan Eeckhout, and Gabriel Unger. 2020. “The Rise of Market Power and the Macroeconomic Implications.” The Quarterly Journal of Economics 135 (2): 561–644."

How did they get their data? All the way back to 1955.

I see a reference to a paper by Bernstein and Tedeschi, 2021. It's all too complicated for my little mind.

From the Conclusion: " This sharp annual increase in markups was driven to a large degree by firms with markups in the top 25th percentile of the distribution."

I can say no more, I don't fathom what is happening. But it seems we are in an environment that invites public regulation. The greed advocates of course will cry bloody murder. While the public cries "Help! I'm being attacked! Biden caused hyperinflation!" And worry becomes epidemic.

my blog: http://benL88.blogspot.com

Conky
5h

He has been cooking the books on oil production since the day he took office. Total USA oil rig counts are way down and the Permian has cooled off massively. Oil that is produced must be refined, exported or stored. There is no other bucket for it. Yet refinery production plus (net) exports, plus storage numbers are all available and fell well short of EIA's monthly crude production numbers. Mr Global has discussed this is a couple of videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KokpQZb2_s

