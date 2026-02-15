I don’t always have time to read comments but I do try to at least glance at them, often looking for questions triggered by that day’s post. Yesterday’s post raised a number of these, a few of which I’ll briefly address here.

BTW, the next few weeks will be busy as I shift operations out to Stanford for a bit, but, time permitting, that won’t stop me from calling it as I see it.

Please discuss the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in future posts.

I’m mostly using this question as an excuse to tout a forthcoming piece by Ryan Cummings and me.

Re this proposal, on the one hand, as the comment suggests, we should be very nervous about bringing crypto or stablecoins within the regulatory perimeter (and I take the point that the CFTC will likely be regulatory wusses relative to the SEC (though under Trump, all such agencies are suspect when in comes to “finreg”).

On the other hand, the fact that the big players in the crypto industry, who have paid for prominent politicians to do their bidding, have largely rejected the bill on the basis of restricting their freedom to proliferate their scam suggests the proposal has some value.

The first concern dominates the second one. I’m particularly worried, given the economics of non-sovereign digital assets—no legal use cases, terrible store of value, blockchain is a clunky, expensive, shared spreadsheet with complicated passwords—that the more these assets infiltrate the financial system, the higher the likelihood that at some point in the near-distant future, they’ll insist on a taxpayer bailout. And given the politicians they’ve bought, they’ll get it.

Our forthcoming commentary focuses on the ~30% decline in Bitcoin et al over the past year, recognizing that since Trump, the crypto bros have gotten everything they want and more. And their asset is still getting slammed in a riskoff selloff. Why? Because it’s useless.

If that sounds harsh, let me remind readers that my guiding light is follow the middle path, working hard to see all sides of an issue, especially if my confirmation bias points in a particular direction. But on this one, I’ve been around long enough to know a financial scam when I see it and I do no one any favors to pretend otherwise.

I would like you to talk to why there is always a piece of data left out in the reporting especially the graphs. Why leave out autos from the core? Why is food and petrol left out of some of the graphs?

You’re right to ask and be concerned about this. The questioner is referring to a chart showing how core goods inflation ex autos have been climbing, for which I and others have blamed the tariffs.

In most cases—not all—such exclusions should be avoided. The reason, of course, is that it risks cherry picking. If you strategically start pulling out components of a price index or sectors of the labor market that go “the wrong way,” you can support any viewpoint you want. If you’re going to be data-driven, you can’t just listen to the data that’s telling you what you want to hear.

But in some cases, you can get a clearer signal of the underlying trend (and yesterday’s post was all about the importance of trend-sighting) if you take out volatile components that can distort that trend. This is widely considered to be the case with core inflation (which excludes food and energy), which, because of the volatility principle, is a better predictor of where overall inflation is heading than overall inflation itself.

Questioning the numbers.

A number of folks were skeptical about the numbers from some of the positive reports I noted, worried that the Trump admin is cooking the books. It’s a legit concern and no one can assign probability zero to this possibility. But it’s very unlikely. As I’ve long argued on this point, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of dedicated public servants who produce these data and I’m highly confident that some would go public if they saw such chicanery in play.

It’s also a lot harder than you may think for the admin to change the numbers, as in telling the BLS to print 4.4% for the unemployment rate when their analysis returns 4.5%. Again, if the Trumpies were doing this, we’d very likely know.

Instead, I’m much more prone to believe that they experienced the non-publishing of economic data during the shutdown as a great outcome for them. If you’re grift is predicated on maintaining an alt reality, data are kryptonite. If you can’t change them, at least maybe you can block them.

Does anyone or any agency like the bea.gov track the markup level of corporate prices?

Not in the way we really need. As the commenter noted, gov’t statistics aggregate up corporate profits in their breakdown of national income, and there’s good information there, as the excellent Konczal report shows.

But what I always crave in this space is actual profit margins of actual companies. EG, it was very important, back when grocery prices were spiking (and when I had access to such data), to learn—using FactSet data, which isn’t public and isn’t cheap to procure—the the margins of top grocers had just about doubled, from around 2-3% to twice that (they’ve since come back down). That suggested their markups were going beyond their higher costs from supply-chain pressures at the time.

There are some other data I’ve used—Quarterly Financial Reports from the Census Bureau—that help in this space, but you have to work harder than usual to get info on firm or industry profitability.

That’s it for now. As a commenter mentioned, tune in at the Contrarian website on alt Tuesday’s at noon ET to Let’s Do Lunch, my live show wherein a guest and I answer your econ questions. It tends to be a lot faster and more fun than you might expect! I’m planning to do “LdL Goes to College” over the next few weeks, recruiting guests from the university!