Michael Blim
8h

Solid piece, but neglecting the K-shaped economy. People don't "feel" as you say left behind, they are being left behind at an increasing pace.

Bill Southworth
8h

This nails the paradox we keep tripping over. The plane is cruising at altitude, but most people are still pressed into their seats, counting pennies and bracing for the next jolt. Strong macro numbers don’t cancel lived scarcity; they expose it. That’s why the “wrecking ball” line doesn’t persuade—and why it isn’t needed. If Democrats can’t turn a hot economy that still leaves people anxious, uninsured, rent-burdened, and childcare-strapped into a governing argument, that’s not a messaging failure. That’s a failure of ambition. I automatically delete the daily emails from Democrat candidates. With perhaps the exception of AOC, they are 50% platitude and 50% "send me money." I would love to just hear some real proposals that would, in fact, Make America Great Again, like it was before Trump.

