Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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From Heron w/no rEgrets's avatar
From Heron w/no rEgrets
Oct 16

Speaking as someone who is a relentless planner, I think folks like myself are just generally less worried about the future because... drum roll... we've given it some thought ahead of time. I worry that so many of my fellow citizens don't seem to plan for anything. For example, there is a looming 22% Social Security haircut on or about 2032. That seems a long way off, but is it? The haircut likely won't happen (it would plunge the country into recession for one), but if it does... I have a plan for that. I'm concerned enough to plan, but not worried enough to change my life much.

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Fred Zimmerman's avatar
Fred Zimmerman
Oct 16

The figure you so adroitly drew in Powerpoint with your finger is exactly like the figure from Bruce McEwan's model of allostatic load (NEJM 1998). The maladaptive pattern you're describing happens in human beings exposed to repeated traumatic stress, which reduces their subsequent capacity to bounce back.

https://kaplanlab.faculty.ucdavis.edu/research-projects/

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