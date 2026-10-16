Many economists, including many of their students, have written great explainers on the contributions of the newly minted Nobel Laureates Robert Hall and Michael Woodford. I can’t improve on their takes, but I wanted to see if I can articulate what I think may be an active link between the intersection of their work, the general economic discontent of the moment, and the persistent uncertainty engendered first by the pandemic and now by the actions of the Trump administration.

Hall’s work, in particular, covers many areas but where his and Woodford’s work intersect is around showing that future expectations of households (Hall) and businesses (Woodford riffing off of Hall) are key factors in their spending, investment, price setting, hiring, etc. decisions. Moreover, because news about what to expect in the future can affect these decisions, central banks can influence economies by giving businesses a sense of where rates might be headed, condition on their forecasts (another form of expectations) of where they think the economy is headed. After all, if households and business are naturally forward-looking, an institution with the power to set one of the economy’s most important prices—the short-term interest rate—must also have to power to influence their expectations for tomorrow and therefore, as per these guys’ work, their economic behavior today.

If this is right, we have two problems right now: one, a new central bank chair who eschews such guidance, and two, a presidential regime that generates extreme uncertainty about what’s around the next corner.

I’m not overly concerned about the Fed version of this problem as there are many other Fed officials happy to provide such guidance (given the chair’s outsized influence, I do think Warsh’s aversion to even sharing forecasts is problematic). But the other one strikes me as a serious problem. Let me start explaining why by tying this expectations work to a recent post wherein I focused on “corrosive damage of cascading shocks.”

The post that was less empirical than usual—the key point was in two figures I drew with my fingers in PowerPt (okay, boomer…).

The thesis is that in normal times, sh it ocks happens, and there’s enough time before the next one that folks have time to recover. But what if shocks cascade, such that you don’t have enough time to recover? Then, I argued, the oscillation dampens and you shift into a worse psychological equilibrium—your baseline re economic expectations is lower.

Mapping this onto the Nobelists story, households and businesses have a much less clear sense of what’s coming. Businesses, at least importers, are repeatedly shocked by new tariff announcements. Consumer prices are shocked by tariffs and now the war. And before that, of course, the pandemic was a massive shock—all the sudden, your kids are stuck at home for six months! And there’s not enough toilet paper!

There’s a way this logic does and doesn’t work. Where I think it is likely in play is in the “vibes gap,” the persistently wide gap between macro indicators (good) and how people feel about the economy (bad). Yes, affordability is the main factor therein, but it makes sense to add expectations to that concept. That is, it’s not just that it’s hard to afford life today. It’s that it looks like it’s going to be so for awhile. And maybe even more so for your grown kids, who are having a harder time getting launched, buying a house, paying for healthcare, etc. Uncertainty and cascading shocks are dampening your expectations re your economic future, leading to a downshift in baseline well-being. This is of course consistent with confidence and sentiment indicators, but also with Sam Peltzman’s important work on the post-2020 “happiness crash.”

Where this logic doesn’t work is in Hall’s precise focus in the late ‘70s: consumer spending. In his model, the depressed equilibrium should show up as less spending—greater concern about the future by risk-averse humans experiencing cascading shocks should boost savings and squish spending, especially given higher interest rates, which is his model shifts spending from the present to the future. The opposite has occurred. Perhaps K-shaped dynamics are in play along with different equilibria for different groups. In fact, this was a focus of my earlier post, which argued that this shock parade was whacking Main St, not Wall St.

But in trying to understand the vibes gap, the affordability crunch, and the general dyspepsia of the moment, it seems useful to map Hall/Woodford household and biz expectations (at least small biz, which are most businesses) work onto current events.