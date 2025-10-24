Jared’s Substack

Thomas Kaiser
1h

I agree--when most people say they are upset about inflation, they really mean high prices they have difficulty paying, but, failing a major economic downturn, are in most sectors of the economy not likely to return to where they were pre-Covid. This to my mind puts pressure not just on Republicans, but also on Democrats, who at some point will have to articulate much more clearly what they would do to increase affordability. Presumably this would include, among other measures, a major boost in the federal minimum wage, government medical insurance subsidies, and child support as well as a more progressively structured income tax--all of which would, of course, be fiercely attacked and opposed by Republicans. That said, in advance of the 2026 elections it behooves Democrats to lay out in laymen's terms what they are offering should they win.

Gerald M Turkel
1h

Thomas Kaiser has captured the key issue. Below the top 10% or so of household income, people are dealing with incomes that are too low to adequately meet their cost of living. High rentals and mortgages, childcare costs, automobile payments, insurance premiums, and groceries add-up to making the cost of living unaffordable for way too many households. Even if inflation moderates, existing levels of income make financial and work life precarious. Indeed, this should be a core focus for Democrats in 2026.

