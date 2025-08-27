Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Barnard's avatar
Geoff Barnard
3h

By way of an example of the "broken promises" monitoring idea, there was an article in the Financial Times today (https://www.ft.com/content/689243af-865f-4330-a9bb-ce7a9a114f40) talking about the fact that during the campaign Trump promised to halve electricity prices within one year of his inauguration, whereas the CPI component of the CPI is currently running at about twice the overall rate of inflation and is quite likely to move higher in the coming months, in part because of decisions made by the Administration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg Spinelli's avatar
Greg Spinelli
4h

Jeffries’ response is a perfect example of why the Democrats are flailing.

Paragraph 1 - leads with Cook’s identity as a black woman. I would hazard a guess that most voters don’t care.

Paragraph 2 - Trump bad. Of course he’s historically bad, but Jeffries isn’t going to gain any converts simply by invoking these magic words for the umpteenth time.

As a wise man said long ago, “You’re not a wartime consigliere Tom”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture