Hakeem Jeffries released this statement yesterday about the Lisa Cook firing:

It’s a fine statement, but in response to a question as to what might have been a more powerful way to critique the president’s power grab, Josh Barro came back with this, which I found punchy, informative, and efficient.

He hits “illegal,” notes money printing, which I would think sounds bad (inflationary) to people, points out that the printing is in service of tilted tax cuts, and lands on higher inflation, bringing the message a lot closer to people’s living standards than the Jeffries statement. I might have added higher interest and mortgage rates, since people care a lot about that too, but it’s a masterful statement imho.

But that’s just Twitter/X, and this is just Substack. Surely, we must go well beyond these platforms if we hope to alert the public as to what’s going on and who’s responsible. Most people don’t know the workings of the Federal Reserve. Former Fed Vice-Chair Alan Blinder used to say a lot of people thought it was a protected forest somewhere.

They say “crisis” is just another word for “opportunity,” and we’ve got at least two broad crises afoot. One, an authoritarian leader is aggessively trying, with a lot more success than many envisioned, to end democracy as we know it. Two, the opposition party is insufficiently fighting back. (I’m sure many would say they’re “MIA” or “nowhere to be seen,” etc. But I know many who are trying. They’re just not breaking through.)

Well, how about trying to fix problem one by fixing problem two?

There is a big flaw in Trump’s scorched-earth campaign, one that should be fatal: regular people, many of whom vote, are being actively hurt by almost everything he’s doing. In a nation where affordability concerns loom large, sweeping tariffs push the wrong way on prices. Deportations that have morphed into street kidnappings by masked agents are increasingly unpopular, even among those who thought they sounded good when it was, they thought, just about “gang members.” I’d love to be wrong about this, but I very much fear that some innocent person is going to be shot by armed guards on the streets of American cities, a measure which is already disrupting commerce.

There’s a lot of reachable people—i.e., non-MAGA Trump voters—who didn’t vote for any of the above, but I don’t think they’re being reached, at least not in a consistent manner, wherein the damage that’s being done is clearly connected to its source and relentlessly pounded into the news cycle.

This calls for creative thinking and sharp social media work, both of which put me at a disadvantage. But what about a weekly dashboard from Congressional Ds, tracking what a bag of groceries cost (something like this already exists! But nobody knows about it)? Similarly, it should track the cost of the a basket of goods hit by tariffs. How about a “promises made, promises broken” section focusing on affordability of housing, healthcare, childcare? Add in an “Is this what you voted for?” section with graphics of armed soldiers on city streets.

Each week, or maybe even daily, deliver this missive with something on current events. Today’s would say, e.g., “Trump said he would lower your mortgage costs, but instead, he’s using gov’t mortgage data to go after his enemies, while your housing costs just keep going up.”

Each publication has a link to a simple policy statement showing how Ds are going to truly tackle these affordability challenges, instead of pretending to address them while making them worse.

I’m not sure this is the right way forward, but it’s past time to start throwing the spaghetti at the wall.

Crisis, meet opportunity. Let’s get to work.